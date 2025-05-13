Military Releases Footage Showing Downing Of Russian Su-25 With Igla MANPADS

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A soldier from the 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, successfully shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft using an Igla man-portable air defense system (MANPADS).

According to Ukrinform, the brigade shared a relevant video on its official Facebook page.

"This is a rare instance where the downing of an enemy aircraft was captured on film. A soldier from the 58th Brigade, known by the call sign 'Taliban,' struck a Russian Su-25 with a precise shot from an Igla MANPADS. And this isn't his only 'trophy'-among his confirmed targets are four enemy aircraft and two Shahed drones," the brigade reported.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released footage of a MiG-29 fighter pilot destroying a Russian Shahed drone.

