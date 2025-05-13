Zelensky Sees Signs Of Possible Russian De-Escalation After Air Attacks Drop

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia launched only ten attack drones at Ukraine overnight, which could signal an intention to demonstrate a de-escalation in the intensity of hostilities.

The head of state made this comment during a briefing on May 13, Ukrinform reports.

"I want everyone to perceive Ukraine's position as it is. It's not only clear - it's truthful. If there were ten attack drone tonight, not a hundred, not two hundred, just ten, then I want to say there were ten. That's a decrease. That doesn't mean there's a ceasefire. But it could mean something. I don't know what - it's hard for me to say," Zelensky said in response to a question about whether European partners are ready to impose sanctions on Russia for not agreeing to a ceasefire on May 12.

"I don't trust the Russians, but I also don't want to rule out any further steps toward de-escalation," the President added.

He suggested that the reduced intensity of Russia's air attacks might be the result of signals sent by European leaders and the United States.

"Maybe Russia wants to show that it is considering de-escalation. I can't say for sure," Zelensky said.

: 30-day ceasefire not enough for either side to fully restore military capabilitie

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on May 10, Ukraine - together with allies France, Germany, the UK, and Poland - proposed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. Should Russia refuse, Ukraine's allies plan to ramp up sanctions.

Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed resuming direct talks with Ukraine“where they were interrupted” in 2022 - in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Zelensky stated he expects Russia to begin a ceasefire on Monday and that he would personally wait for Putin in Türkiye on May 15.

Starting at 23:00, May 12, Russian forces launched ten Shahed-type kamikaze drones and other decoy UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia) to attack Ukraine. All ten drones were successfully shot down by Ukrainian air defenses.

The night before, on May 11, Russia launched 108 Shahed drones and other types of decoy UAVs from various directions including Bryansk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Chauda (occupied Crimea).