Border Blockade: Ukraine's Deputy FM Meets With Polish Embassy Head
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukrain , according to Ukrinform.
“Oleksandr Mishchenko emphasized the inadmissibility of domestic political situations ahead of the presidential elections in Poland affecting the economic interests of our countries and Ukrainian-Polish relations as a whole. In this context, the Deputy Minister asked Piotr Łukasiewicz to urgently ensure contact between the Polish government and the protesters in order to discuss the reasons for their actions and eliminate the grounds for blocking the Ukrainian-Polish border at this checkpoint,” the Foreign Ministry stated.
The Deputy Minister proposed establishing direct contact between the relevant ministries of both countries to resolve the border situation as quickly as possible.
He added that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is ready to provide the necessary support for this process.Read also: Ukraine urges Polish government to hold talks with protesters to unblock border – ambassador
As Ukrinform reported earlier, truck traffic through the Yahodyn-Dorohusk border checkpoint had been blocked since May 12 due to a protest on the Polish side. The main demands of the Polish protesters are to draw attention to problems in freight transportation within Poland and to reinstate the permit system for Ukrainian carriers entering Poland.
Truck traffic at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk crossing has significantly declined due to the blockade by Polish demonstrators.
