Ukraine's FM Urges Brazil To Facilitate Direct Talks Between Zelensky, Putin In Istanbul
The head of Ukrainian diplomacy shared this in a post on social media platform following a phone call with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, according to Ukrinform.
“I urged Brazil to support an unconditional 30-day ceasefire as the foundation for resultative peace talks. I reaffirmed President Zelensky's readiness to meet with Putin in Türkiye and called on Brazil to use its authoritative voice in its dialogue with Russia to make this direct highest-level meeting happen,” Sybiha stated.Read also: Zelensky outlines acceptable outcome of talks with Putin for Ukraine
As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine, along with its allies - France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland - proposed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire on May 10. If Russia refuses, Ukraine's allies intend to ramp up sanctions on Moscow.
Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed willingness to resume direct negotiations with Ukraine“from where they were interrupted” in 2022 - in Istanbul, Türkiye.
President Zelensky announced that he expected Russia to begin the ceasefire on Monday and that he would personally wait for Putin in Türkiye on May 15.
