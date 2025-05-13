Polish Court Bans Protest At Ukraine Border Crossing

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Court of Appeal in Lublin upheld the ban on protests by Polish carriers in front of the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing in Dorohusk issued by the mayor of the Dorohusk commune.

This was reported by Radio Lubli , according to Ukrinform.

“The decision was issued in a closed session in the so-called 24-hour mode. The Court of Appeal changed the decision of the District Court, which yesterday overturned the mayor's ban and issued a written justification for the decision,” judge Dorota Janicka told.

According to her, the court considered the definition of the term“assembly,” stating that this particular case was not a public gathering but rather a road blockade. The mayor of the Dorohusk commune correctly refused.

Protest organizer Rafał Mekler said he had not yet received official confirmation from the Court of Appeal regarding the ban but noted that the protesters would comply.

“We live in a state of law, so if the Court of Appeal makes a decision that we cannot lead this assembly, we cannot lead the protest, of course we will leave the border,” Mekler stated.

Earlier, Ukraine appealed to Poland's Ministry of Infrastructure and the European Commission to resolve the issue of the blocked Yahodyn – Dorohusk border crossing.

As reported, the trucks traffic through the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint has been blocked since May 12 due to a protest on the Polish side. The main demands of the Polish protesters are to draw attention to problems in freight transport within Poland and to reinstate the permit system for Ukrainian carriers entering Poland.

The blockade by Polish protesters at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint has led to a decline in truck traffic through the crossing.