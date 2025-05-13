Ukrainian Troops Unleash Grenade-Launching Drone On Battlefield

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Soldiers of the Separate Presidential Brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi of the Ukrainian Ground Forces have, for the first time, used a drone equipped with a grenade launcher in combat conditions.

According to Ukrinform, a corresponding video was released on the brigade's Telegram channel .

“First combat use of a drone with a grenade launcher. Novopavlivka direction. Pilots from the BULAVA unit of our brigade's 3rd Mechanized Battalion successfully tested the drone in real combat conditions. The video shows the confirmed elimination of an enemy soldier at timestamp 00:34,” the caption reads.

Ukrainian special forcesRussian Buk and Uragan with attack drones

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine has released exclusive footage of its long-range drone operators in action.

Photo credit: zbroya