Ukrainian Troops Unleash Grenade-Launching Drone On Battlefield
According to Ukrinform, a corresponding video was released on the brigade's Telegram channel .
“First combat use of a drone with a grenade launcher. Novopavlivka direction. Pilots from the BULAVA unit of our brigade's 3rd Mechanized Battalion successfully tested the drone in real combat conditions. The video shows the confirmed elimination of an enemy soldier at timestamp 00:34,” the caption reads.Read also: Ukrainian special forces destroy Russian Buk and Uragan with attack drones
As Ukrinform previously reported, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine has released exclusive footage of its long-range drone operators in action.
Photo credit: zbroya
