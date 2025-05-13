Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Troops Unleash Grenade-Launching Drone On Battlefield

Ukrainian Troops Unleash Grenade-Launching Drone On Battlefield


2025-05-13 03:07:19
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the Separate Presidential Brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi of the Ukrainian Ground Forces have, for the first time, used a drone equipped with a grenade launcher in combat conditions.

According to Ukrinform, a corresponding video was released on the brigade's Telegram channel .

“First combat use of a drone with a grenade launcher. Novopavlivka direction. Pilots from the BULAVA unit of our brigade's 3rd Mechanized Battalion successfully tested the drone in real combat conditions. The video shows the confirmed elimination of an enemy soldier at timestamp 00:34,” the caption reads.

Read also: Ukrainian special forces destroy Russian Buk and Uragan with attack drones

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine has released exclusive footage of its long-range drone operators in action.

Photo credit: zbroya

MENAFN13052025000193011044ID1109544708

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search