Zelensky: This Is Putin's War, So Negotiations Must Be With Him
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address , according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
"Our team is actively preparing for a visit to Turkey. Today, we presented Ukraine's position in great detail to all our partners. I want to thank everyone for their support," Zelensky said.
According to him, every signal calling for a ceasefire - a lasting and unconditional one - is very important. "And every signal in support of direct talks at the highest level is also very important," he said.Read also: Zelensky sees signs of possible Russian de-escalation after air attacks drop
"It is Putin who decides everything in Russia, and he is the one who must resolve the issue of war. This is his war. That's why the negotiations must be with him," Zelensky said.
Zelensky stated early on Tuesday that the Kremlin leader's refusal to meet in Turkey would be final proof that Russia does not want peace.
