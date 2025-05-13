Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky: This Is Putin's War, So Negotiations Must Be With Him

Zelensky: This Is Putin's War, So Negotiations Must Be With Him


2025-05-13 03:07:19
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It is Putin who decides everything in Russia, and he is the one who must resolve the issue of war. This is his war. That is why the negotiations must be with him.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address , according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Our team is actively preparing for a visit to Turkey. Today, we presented Ukraine's position in great detail to all our partners. I want to thank everyone for their support," Zelensky said.

According to him, every signal calling for a ceasefire - a lasting and unconditional one - is very important. "And every signal in support of direct talks at the highest level is also very important," he said.

Read also: Zelensky sees signs of possible Russian de-escalation after air attacks drop

"It is Putin who decides everything in Russia, and he is the one who must resolve the issue of war. This is his war. That's why the negotiations must be with him," Zelensky said.

Zelensky stated early on Tuesday that the Kremlin leader's refusal to meet in Turkey would be final proof that Russia does not want peace.

MENAFN13052025000193011044ID1109544706

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search