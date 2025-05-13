Personal Chef? There's An App For That. Viva Chefs Launches In The Bay Area
With a newly launched website and mobile app (available on Google Play and the App Store ), Viva Chefs makes finding and booking a trusted personal chef as easy as ordering delivery, only better.
Viva Chefs How It Works Video
Viva Chefs Founder Ravi Yatnalkar and Family eating a delicious meal prepared by Viva Chefs.
Viva Chefs reimagines in-home dining by helping customers access personalized meals prepared in their own kitchens, while giving chefs the freedom to build thriving independent businesses doing what they love.
Where Family, Food, and Technology Meet
The inspiration for Viva Chefs came from a simple question: Why isn't it easier to enjoy nourishing meals made by a trusted personal chef?
Co-founders Vaibhav Mistry and Ravi Yatnalkar were frustrated by takeout, meal kits, and impersonal delivery options, they envisioned a better alternative: a platform where chefs plan, cook, and clean up, giving customers the gift of time and peace of mind.
For Vaibhav, it started with a visit from his mom. "Like any mom, she was worried about what I was eating," he said. "She asked if Ravi's chef in Sunnyvale knew anyone in San Francisco who could cook for me. That's when the light bulb went off."
Ravi grew up steeped in the food business. Born and raised in Pune, India, he helped run his family's catering company from a young age. "By the time I was 10, I was answering calls and quoting prices for weddings and events with 500 people-better than most of the staff!" he recalls. "Food is in my blood."
Together, they built Viva Chefs to solve a problem they both understood deeply: how to bring the warmth and nourishment of home cooking to people who don't have time to cook-while honoring the skill and hustle of the chefs who make it possible.
Helping Chefs Do What They Do Best
Viva Chefs not only makes life easier for customers, it's transforming how chefs work.
"The ability to cook for private clients without the challenges of running a restaurant is a game-changer for chefs like me," said Chef Nima, a popular chef on the Viva Chefs platform. "I can create personalized menus, connect with appreciative clients, and grow my income doing what I love."
Chefs enjoy flexible schedules, creative freedom, and the full support of Viva Chefs' robust platform, from marketing and payments to grocery list generation and customer service.
Tech-Enabled and Mission-Driven
Viva Chefs uses AI-powered tools to handle the "non-cooking" side of personal chef work, like client communication, pricing, scheduling, and grocery list creation, so chefs can focus on their craft. These tools currently support the operations team, with customer-facing enhancements planned for the near future.
At its core, Viva Chefs is about more than convenience. By replacing takeout and meal kits, the platform helps reduce single-use packaging and food waste. It's also helping families reclaim their time and enjoy more nourishing meals together.
"Our mission is to make home-cooked food easier and more accessible-while building a sustainable, respectful path for chefs," said Vaibhav Mistry. "This is about supporting people and the planet."
What's Next: Growth on the Horizon
After strong demand in the Bay Area, Viva Chefs will expand to new cities in 2025, including Los Angeles, San Diego, Portland, Seattle, Denver, and Austin.
For more information, visit vivachefs
Viva Chefs is excited to share their story and services with new communities. Contact Jessica Reid, [email protected] for interviews, investor information or custom promo codes.
Viva Chefs:
Viva Chefs Apple app store:
Google Playstore:
SOURCE Viva ChefsWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment