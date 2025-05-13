Personal Chef? There's An App For That. Viva Chefs Launches In The Bay Area

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viva Chefs , a new platform connecting personal chefs with busy homes, is now fully operational in the San Francisco Bay Area and earning rave reviews from both customers and chefs. In less than a year, Viva Chefs has served over thirty-five thousand healthy, home-cooked meals in Bay Area homes.

With a newly launched website and mobile app (available on Google Play and the App Store ), Viva Chefs makes finding and booking a trusted personal chef as easy as ordering delivery, only better.

Viva Chefs How It Works Video

Viva Chefs Founder Ravi Yatnalkar and Family eating a delicious meal prepared by Viva Chefs.

Viva Chefs reimagines in-home dining by helping customers access personalized meals prepared in their own kitchens, while giving chefs the freedom to build thriving independent businesses doing what they love.

Where Family, Food, and Technology Meet

The inspiration for Viva Chefs came from a simple question: Why isn't it easier to enjoy nourishing meals made by a trusted personal chef?

Co-founders Vaibhav Mistry and Ravi Yatnalkar were frustrated by takeout, meal kits, and impersonal delivery options, they envisioned a better alternative: a platform where chefs plan, cook, and clean up, giving customers the gift of time and peace of mind.

For Vaibhav, it started with a visit from his mom. "Like any mom, she was worried about what I was eating," he said. "She asked if Ravi's chef in Sunnyvale knew anyone in San Francisco who could cook for me. That's when the light bulb went off."

Ravi grew up steeped in the food business. Born and raised in Pune, India, he helped run his family's catering company from a young age. "By the time I was 10, I was answering calls and quoting prices for weddings and events with 500 people-better than most of the staff!" he recalls. "Food is in my blood."

Together, they built Viva Chefs to solve a problem they both understood deeply: how to bring the warmth and nourishment of home cooking to people who don't have time to cook-while honoring the skill and hustle of the chefs who make it possible.

Helping Chefs Do What They Do Best

Viva Chefs not only makes life easier for customers, it's transforming how chefs work.

"The ability to cook for private clients without the challenges of running a restaurant is a game-changer for chefs like me," said Chef Nima, a popular chef on the Viva Chefs platform. "I can create personalized menus, connect with appreciative clients, and grow my income doing what I love."

Chefs enjoy flexible schedules, creative freedom, and the full support of Viva Chefs' robust platform, from marketing and payments to grocery list generation and customer service.

Tech-Enabled and Mission-Driven

Viva Chefs uses AI-powered tools to handle the "non-cooking" side of personal chef work, like client communication, pricing, scheduling, and grocery list creation, so chefs can focus on their craft. These tools currently support the operations team, with customer-facing enhancements planned for the near future.

At its core, Viva Chefs is about more than convenience. By replacing takeout and meal kits, the platform helps reduce single-use packaging and food waste. It's also helping families reclaim their time and enjoy more nourishing meals together.

"Our mission is to make home-cooked food easier and more accessible-while building a sustainable, respectful path for chefs," said Vaibhav Mistry. "This is about supporting people and the planet."

What's Next: Growth on the Horizon

After strong demand in the Bay Area, Viva Chefs will expand to new cities in 2025, including Los Angeles, San Diego, Portland, Seattle, Denver, and Austin.

For more information, visit vivachefs

Viva Chefs is excited to share their story and services with new communities. Contact Jessica Reid, [email protected] for interviews, investor information or custom promo codes.

Viva Chefs:



Viva Chefs Apple app store:



Google Playstore:



SOURCE Viva Chefs

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED