403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Motors And Generators Expo 2025 Sets The Stage For Innovation And Progress
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) MoGen Expo 2025, the Middle East's prominent event dedicated to Motors and Generators innovation, convened
Industry Leaders, Experts, and Innovators from across the globe. Focusing on advancing Efficiency, Sustainability,
and Technology in motion, the Expo provided a dynamic platform for Collaboration, Knowledge sharing, and
Ground-breaking Discussions.
The event commenced with an opening remark by Mamdouh Al Aidarous, former Aramco professional and
Engineering Consultant at CSD.
Inaugurated with keynote presentation by Prof. Suresh Sampath, Deputy President at IpowerE UK and Head of Gas
Turbine Engineering and Sustainable Propulsion at Cranfield University, London, UK.
A world-class distinguished Panel Discussion followed, featuring Prof. Suresh Sampath, Deputy President at
IpowerE UK and Head of Gas Turbine Engineering and Sustainable Propulsion at Cranfield University, London, UK;
Ayedh Al Fardan, Director of Utilities, King Salman Energy Park (SPARK Utilities); H.E. Eng. Mohammed Al Ta'ani,
Secretary General of the Arab Renewable Energy Commission; and Dr. Corrado Sommariva, CEO and Founder of
Sustainable Water and Power Consultancy.
The First Technical Presentation was delivered by Ahmad AlMuIla, Chairman - Utilities and Plumbing at Aramco and
Day 1 ended with the Technical Presentation by Majid Imran – Lead Electrical Engineer, SABIC – Arrazi
Special Thanks to our Official Gold Sponsor for MoGEN – MEEM Group.
The event brought together Representatives from over 60 Countries and welcomed more than 1000+ Professionals.
MoGen Expo 2025 underscored the pivotal role of Motors and Generators in shaping a Sustainable and
Technologically advanced future, reaffirming a collective commitment to Innovation, Excellence, and Progress.
Industry Leaders, Experts, and Innovators from across the globe. Focusing on advancing Efficiency, Sustainability,
and Technology in motion, the Expo provided a dynamic platform for Collaboration, Knowledge sharing, and
Ground-breaking Discussions.
The event commenced with an opening remark by Mamdouh Al Aidarous, former Aramco professional and
Engineering Consultant at CSD.
Inaugurated with keynote presentation by Prof. Suresh Sampath, Deputy President at IpowerE UK and Head of Gas
Turbine Engineering and Sustainable Propulsion at Cranfield University, London, UK.
A world-class distinguished Panel Discussion followed, featuring Prof. Suresh Sampath, Deputy President at
IpowerE UK and Head of Gas Turbine Engineering and Sustainable Propulsion at Cranfield University, London, UK;
Ayedh Al Fardan, Director of Utilities, King Salman Energy Park (SPARK Utilities); H.E. Eng. Mohammed Al Ta'ani,
Secretary General of the Arab Renewable Energy Commission; and Dr. Corrado Sommariva, CEO and Founder of
Sustainable Water and Power Consultancy.
The First Technical Presentation was delivered by Ahmad AlMuIla, Chairman - Utilities and Plumbing at Aramco and
Day 1 ended with the Technical Presentation by Majid Imran – Lead Electrical Engineer, SABIC – Arrazi
Special Thanks to our Official Gold Sponsor for MoGEN – MEEM Group.
The event brought together Representatives from over 60 Countries and welcomed more than 1000+ Professionals.
MoGen Expo 2025 underscored the pivotal role of Motors and Generators in shaping a Sustainable and
Technologically advanced future, reaffirming a collective commitment to Innovation, Excellence, and Progress.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment