Saudi Crown Prince, US Pres. Chair Bilateral Summit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 13 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman and US President Donald Trump held a summit and signed a document for a mutual strategic economic partnership, Tuesday.
The summit, held at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, saw the signing of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding between the two counties in various fields, most notable an agreement to develop and modernize Saudi armed forces, as well as an agreement in the field of space.
The two sides also signed MoU's to enhance cooperation in the mining sector, health, medical research, and security.
Prince Mohammad bin Salman and President Trump are scheduled to attend the Saudi-American Investment Forum shortly, which began earlier today in Riyadh with the presence of several senior officials from Saudi and US investment companies. (end)
