FADEL Adds Ready-To-Submit Royalty Reporting For Warner Bros., Mattel, Universal, Viacom

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Many licensors require royalties to be reported in a specific format, meaning licensees must manually generate each individual report according to the licensor's guidelines. Customizing reporting for multiple licensors can take days or even weeks. Assuming quarterly reporting, a licensee could spend up to half a year on royalty reporting alone, a task that is pure administrative overhead. Using FADEL's licensor-specific reporting templates and automated population of royalty data, the wholesale gift and novelty company Ata-Boy was able to reduce royalty processing time by 99%, cutting days of work to just minutes.

In an economic environment shaped by inflationary pressures, global supply chain disruptions, and rising tariffs, operational efficiency has never been more critical. Licensees are under increasing pressure to reduce administrative costs while negotiating and adapting to new deal terms and royalty rate structures. In addition to the time saved on generating bespoke royalty reports, FADEL's software automates the entire royalty calculation process, populating the reports with accurate data that is aligned with licensee/licensor contract terms.

About FADEL

FADEL®, innovator of brand compliance, rights management, and royalty billing software, has worked with some of the biggest names in media, life sciences, fast-moving consumer goods, publishing, high-tech, and advertising. By automating talent and content rights management across videos, photos, ads, music, products, and brands, and streamlining the processing of licensing royalties, FADEL's cloud-based solutions have empowered businesses to significantly maximize revenues and increase process efficiencies. Founded in 2003, FADEL is headquartered in New York City, and also operates offices in Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Lebanon. For more information, visit fadel .

