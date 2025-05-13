FADEL Adds Ready-To-Submit Royalty Reporting For Warner Bros., Mattel, Universal, Viacom
In an economic environment shaped by inflationary pressures, global supply chain disruptions, and rising tariffs, operational efficiency has never been more critical. Licensees are under increasing pressure to reduce administrative costs while negotiating and adapting to new deal terms and royalty rate structures. In addition to the time saved on generating bespoke royalty reports, FADEL's software automates the entire royalty calculation process, populating the reports with accurate data that is aligned with licensee/licensor contract terms.
For more information, contact [email protected] , schedule a 1:1 , or visit FADEL at Licensing Expo Booth #K237 .
