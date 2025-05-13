SCORE Urges Congress To Protect Critical Federal Funding For Small Business Mentoring

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since its founding, SCORE has helped more than 17 million entrepreneurs nationwide - empowering them to start, grow and sustain small businesses that fuel the American economy.

"America's small business success story has included SCORE for 61 years - and now, that story is in danger of ending," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. "Without federal support, this incredibly efficient and effective program is at serious risk of no longer fulfilling its mission. This is not just a funding cut - it's a direct blow to America's small business community."

SCORE's $17 million in federal funding delivers unmatched impact - returning $45.42 in new federal tax revenue for every dollar invested. Eliminating funding for SCORE will not only devastate business owners and negatively impact local communities that depend on small business growth, but the federal government will also lose this unparalleled return on investment.

In 2024 alone, SCORE volunteers:



Launched 59,447 new small businesses

Created 143,623 total new jobs Provided 4 million hours of critical mentoring and training

This extraordinary impact is made possible by SCORE's all-volunteer model, powered by 10,000 seasoned business professionals who generously donate their time and expertise.

"Running a successful small business is tough, even in good times, and experienced mentoring can be the difference between success and failure," said Ed Coleman, SCORE mentor and Regional Vice President. "Thousands of entrepreneurs credit SCORE as the reason they're still in business. Eliminating this funding would pull the rug out from under them."

SCORE's federal funding fuels:



Free, expert one-on-one business mentoring

Live and on-demand workshops/webinars , templates and tools 200+ local chapters providing in-person resources and networking

"For our business, SCORE made the difference," said SCORE client Billy Thompson, co-owner of Thompson Tee alongside fellow entrepreneur Randy Choi. "Our mentors have supported us every step of the way, connecting us with resources on everything from banking to manufacturing reps to marketing seminars. We're in business today because of SCORE."

SCORE is now urgently calling on small business owners, mentors and supporters nationwide to act immediately. Contact your members of Congress today with one clear message:

Take action now. Protect SCORE. Protect American small businesses.

CLICK HERE to take action now. This campaign is funded exclusively by the SCORE Foundation, without the use of federal funds.

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 17 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories.

