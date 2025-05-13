Alora Pharmaceuticals Chief Commercial Officer, Shannon Faught Announced As A MM + M 2025 Woman Of Distinction Honoree

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Shannon Faught is the Chief Commercial Officer for Alora Pharmaceuticals and is responsible for driving commercial strategy and revenue growth for the organization. Some of her key responsibilities include guiding products through promotion, launch preparation, and future commercialization, with a strong focus on maximizing brand potential and driving launch excellence. With over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Shannon's expertise spans sales, marketing, market access, operations, and omnichannel strategy, making her a standout leader in driving growth and innovation across the industry.

"Shannon is an exceptional leader whose strategic vision, integrity, and relentless focus on execution have made a lasting impact on Alora and the patients we serve," said Art Deas, Chief Executive Officer of Alora Pharmaceuticals. "She brings out the best in her team and leads with a rare combination of insight and empathy. I was proud to recognize her as the 2024 recipient of the Alora Excellence in Leadership Award and not surprised when I learned of her being honored as a 2025 MM&M Woman of Distinction."

"Medical marketing stands out as an industry where women are leading the charge," said Lecia Bushak, editor of pharma, MM+M. "For the 10th year in a row, we've been highlighting the extraordinary work of women who are driving creativity and innovation in the industry, as well as shaping the future of healthcare. We look forward to celebrating the accomplishments of the 2025 classes of Women of Distinction and Women to Watch."

The 2025 Women of distinction honorees will be celebrated at an in-person event scheduled for June 3 in New York City and highlighted in the July-August print edition of MM+M.

About Alora Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Alora Pharmaceuticals, LLC is the parent company of six specialty pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical manufacturing companies. Headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, Alora is the parent company of the following organizations that comprise the Alora Family of Companies: Avion Pharmaceuticals, Acella Pharmaceuticals, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Sovereign Pharmaceuticals, Trigen Laboratories, and Vertical Pharmaceuticals.

About MM+M:

MM+M (Medical Marketing + Media) is the premier media brand covering pharmaceutical marketing and commercialization. Since 1966, MM+M has delivered trusted, timely content through breaking news, in-depth analysis, monthly print features, and award-winning podcasts. Reaching an executive audience across pharma, medical devices, diagnostics, and health marketing, MM+M is the industry's go-to source for insights, trends, and best practices that help healthcare marketers thrive.

