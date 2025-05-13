Warp Launches “Pickup Grace” To Help Brands Eliminate The Hidden Costs Of Missed LTL Pickups

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, CA, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warp , the tech-driven middle-mile logistics leader, has launched Pickup Grace, a new service that replaces the rigid, unforgiving nature of inflexible LTL shipping with something radical – a little human grace.

In the traditional LTL world, missed pickups are the shipper's problem. Missed pick-ups can lead to detention fees, impact overall shipping costs, and disrupt the overall supply chain, potentially leading to late deliveries, customer dissatisfaction, and further financial penalties.

“When a pickup fails with a traditional LTL carrier, you're stuck with fees, delays, and zero answers,” said Troy Lester, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Warp.“Pickup Grace is our way of saying: that's not good enough. We believe your team deserves a fair chance to succeed on the first try.”

Warp's Pickup Grace changes that by building in the one thing traditional carriers don't have – flexibility. When one of Warp's contracted carrier partners arrives for a pickup, we don't just leave if a load isn't ready. We pause. We call. We wait.



30 minutes of Grace: Drivers wait for at least 30 minutes at pickup - not 10 minutes, not zero.

Proactive Contact: If the freight isn't immediately ready, we call the facility contact listed on the BOL or order.

A Second Chance: If more time is needed, we offer an additional grace period to get freight delivered - no auto-fails, no blame, no ghosting. Higher First-Attempt Success: By showing up with patience and process, Pickup Grace dramatically increases the odds of a successful first pickup.

“Pickup Grace is a direct response to how LTL carriers operate today, indifferent, transactional, and deadline-driven to a fault,” said Daniel Sokolovsky, CEO of Warp.“We don't just show up. We make sure the pickup actually happens, even if that means we wait.”

Warp built Pickup Grace to reflect how modern supply chains work, dynamic, fast-paced, and too complex to tolerate rigid service windows and silent failures. This service is now standard for all LTL shipments booked through Warp, at no additional cost. Warp has dedicated time to ensuring each partner in their 10,000+ carrier network is aware of and onboard with the new policy. With a nationwide network of facilities, a high-touch carrier network, and real-time tracking infrastructure, Warp continues to raise the standard for what modern freight service should feel like.

To experience Pickup Grace or book a shipment with Warp, visit

About Warp

Warp is a technology-enabled leader in middle-mile logistics, focused on creating efficient, scalable solutions for high-density, high-demand supply chains. By connecting shippers, carriers, and warehouses through a unified platform, Warp delivers innovative freight solutions that prioritize visibility, sustainability, and control. From real-time tracking to cross-dock coordination and dynamic routing, Warp helps brands take full command of their logistics performance across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

