Nido Launches Fundraising Campaign To Unveil First Local Membership

San Francisco, California, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nido , a high-touch yet accessible community-building platform known for fostering real-world connections, has opened a fundraising initiative. This step is pivotal toward actualizing Nido's mission to create thoughtfully designed, hyper-local spaces that support authentic relationships and intentional living in the digital era.







Structured as a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE), the capital raised will finance the launch of Nido's pilot membership program in San Francisco. The funds will support brand-building efforts, community activation, and the operational groundwork needed to bring the first location to life. This move reflects Nido's desire to reimagine how urban dwellers gather and connect with themselves, one another, and their neighborhoods.

Nido intends to add three additional US neighborhoods in 2026, later expanding globally. The fundraising initiative will turn this vision into reality, setting the standard for what the organization calls a new social infrastructure.“We want to create a globally scalable yet locally rooted network of community experiences,” says founder Mercy Favrow.“We've spent the last few years designing a model that meets people where they are. Participating in our first fundraising means investing in a new social fabric built on trust, beauty, and intentional gathering.”

The pilot, known as the Local Membership, is scheduled to roll out this year. Employing its neighborhood approach, Nido will offer curated weekly experiences to encourage members to step away from screens and re-engage with their surroundings. Events co-created by a local team, including a community lead, chef, and an artist-in-residence, will rotate between a neighborhood dinner, hands-on workshop, cocktail hour, and outdoor activity. This structure allows each Nido neighborhood to develop a personality of its own while remaining integrated within the broader Nido network, where members can engage with sister communities around the world.

Besides the weekly events, the plan for each market includes a Community Hub. It's a full-service location that offers amenities such as a restaurant, spa, curated event programming, and boutique lodging. These hubs function as anchors for urban members, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, who may not have the space to host friends or access to restful environments within their own homes.

Nido also intends to offer a Country Home membership, where it will offer rural retreats for rest and reconnection. As the organization aims to scale to over 10,000 members, these countryside sanctuaries will provide communal access to rejuvenating experiences.

The motivation behind this venture stems from Favrow's work with top-tier brands and executive teams at companies. Her experience in hospitality, event production, and retail helped her understand the operational rigor and emotional resonance needed to build spaces people genuinely care about. Nido was, therefore, built by her and fellow builders, creatives, and strategists who share a common vision of creating consistent, welcoming environments where members can connect meaningfully and sustainably.

Nido is thrilled to position itself as a global network of locally grounded communities. The organization is strategically exploring which international markets to expand to outside of the US market. It aims to continue advocating for intentional spaces, real relationships, and a slower, more meaningful way to engage with the world at a time when digital interaction is often prioritized and personal isolation is rampant.

