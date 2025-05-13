Sherie Withers-Banks Triumphs With Lupus And A Second Kidney Transplant, Inspiring Hope And Organ Donation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Sherie Yvette tells her story, Living with Lupus, getting a liver transplant, being a nutritionist and performing as a Whitney Houston Tribute artist

- Sherie Withers BanksCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sherie Yvette Withers-Banks, a Whitney Houston tribute artist, professional model, nutritionist, and founding board member of Healthy Living with a Vision (HLWAV) Foundation, is celebrating a new lease on life after a successful second kidney transplant. The 57-year-old lupus survivor's courageous journey – from battling lupus and kidney disease for over two decades to triumphantly dancing again on stage – stands as a powerful testament to resilience, hope, and the life-saving power of organ donation.After being diagnosed with lupus in 1998, Sherie's health challenges mounted, culminating in kidney failure – but she refused to let it stop her. In 2005, her brother Jihad heroically donated one of his kidneys, giving Sherie her first“second chance” at life. That transplant sustained her for nearly 19 years. When that kidney began to fail, Sherie once again faced the prospect of dialysis and uncertainty. With unwavering determination, she chose hope over despair and embarked on a tireless quest for another donor – all while continuing to uplift others through her music performances and health advocacy.The perseverance paid off. September 2024 Sherie received a life-changing call that a matching donor kidney was available. Hours later, surgeons successfully performed the transplant, and Sherie emerged from surgery filled with relief and gratitude.“I've been through a lot, but I'm still here, and I'm beyond grateful,” Sherie said.“Choosing to stay hopeful was not easy, but it led me to this miracle. I thank God every day – and I thank my donor – for giving me a second chance at life.” Now recovering with renewed strength, Sherie is already dreaming of her return to the spotlight, eager to once again perform and share her story with the world.Sherie's triumph underscores the profound power of organ donation It proved one selfless decision can save a life and inspire an entire community.“My donor is a hero to me,” Sherie says.“They've given me the gift of more time - time to sing, to love, and to make a difference. There are so many people like me still waiting for that gift.”As a health professional and community advocate, Sherie has long dedicated herself to helping others live healthier lives. As a founding member of HLWAV foundation, she works to help fight health inequities and educate underserved communities about wellness. Hear her story here: Sherie tells her storyHLWAV's mission is to eliminate healthcare disparities in historically underserved communities by empowering individuals with knowledge, support, and innovative solutions. The foundation envisions a world where no one's health outcomes are limited by their race or economic situation – a vision Sherie passionately furthers by sharing her own journey and expertise in nutrition and wellness.Call to Action:Sherie's story is a reminder that ordinary people can do something extraordinary. Your donation to HLWAV can make a direct positive impact on underserved communities, providing resources and education to improve health outcomes across generations. To donate, visit HLWAV's donation page at .

Ansel T. Johnson

Healthy Living With A Vision Foundation

+1 708-288-2913

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Sherie Withers Banks tells her story

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.