SCAN Health Plan Named One Of The Best Places To Work In Healthcare For Third Consecutive Year

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SCAN Health Plan , one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare. This marks the third year in a row the organization has received this distinction.This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.“At SCAN, we're proud of the legacy we've built-one that empowers our people and advances our mission to keep seniors healthy and independent,” said Dr. Benjamin Chu, SCAN's Board Chair.“This recognition reflects the passion and commitment of our team to truly improve the lives of those we serve.”“I'm honored that SCAN has again been recognized as a Best Place to Work in Healthcare,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan.“This speaks to the impact of our incredible team-our Rebels-whose energy and innovation are the driving force behind our work to improve the lives of older adults”At SCAN, workplace culture is not an afterthought, it is a strategic priority that is rooted in the belief that how an organization treats its workforce directly shapes how it cares for its members. That's why SCAN invests deeply in fostering a workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to do meaningful, mission-driven work.“Our Rebels are the engine behind everything we do,” said Lindsay Crawley-Herbert, Chief People Officer at SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan.“Their curiosity, compassion, and relentless leadership have created a culture where purpose and belonging thrive.”In addition to the Best Places to Work recognition, several SCAN leaders have been recognized recently by Modern Healthcare for their contributions to the healthcare field. Dr. Jain was ranked #46 on the 2024 list of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare-for the second consecutive year. Rona Li, Chief Corporate Development Officer, was named to the 40 Under 40 list, and Renée Delphin-Rodriguez, General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer, was recognized as one of the Leading Women in Healthcare for 2025. SCAN was also named one of 2024's Diversity Leader Organizations.SCAN's growing list of workplace accolades reflects the organization's deep commitment to its people. In recent years, SCAN has also been named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best Workplaces in Aging Services (2021 and 2022), Best Workplaces for Women (2023 and 2024), Best Workplaces for Working Parents (2024), and Great Place to Workand PEOPLE's 25 Companies That Care (2024). SCAN was also featured on Fast Company's list of Best Workplaces for Innovators and has been Certified as an Age Friendly Employer (CAFÉ) by the Age Friendly Institute. These honors speak to the strength of SCAN's leadership and the momentum behind its dedication to improving the healthcare experience for older adults.“At SCAN, we're more than a health plan-we're leading a movement to transform and improve the healthcare experience for older adults,” emphasized Jain.“And it's our workforce that makes that possible.”SCAN will find out its ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2025 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala taking place Oct. 8 in Nashville, TN.To explore opportunities to join SCAN's mission-driven team, visit and bookmark SCAN's Careers Page .

