Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Announces 2025 Annual Meeting, And CEO Letter To Shareholders

BROADVIEW, Ill., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH) ("IVFH" or the"Company"), a national seller of gourmet specialty foods to professional chefs, today announced the timing for the Company's 2025 annual meeting of shareholders and shared a letter from the Chief Executive Officer to the Company's shareholders.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The Company will be hosting its annual meeting of shareholders in person on May 28, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time at the Courtyard by Marriott, 114 West 40th St, New York, New York. Please reference the Company's Definitive Proxy Statement as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 5, 2025 for full details on the agenda for the meeting. This will be a great opportunity for investors to meet the Company's board of directors and management team.

CEO Letter to Shareholders

Included in the Company's Proxy Statement for its upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders is the following letter from the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Bill Bennett:

May 5, 2025

Dear fellow stockholders,

As we turn the page on 2024 and look ahead to the future, I want to begin by thanking you for your continued support and trust. Each year, I am reminded of just how important our shareholder community is to the success and evolution of Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (“IVFH”). Thank you for your continued support and confidence during this year of significant transformation and growth.

2024 was a pivotal year. We moved beyond stabilization and into strategic execution, accelerating our progress across multiple fronts. When I joined IVFH, we laid out a clear roadmap to long-term value creation. That roadmap remains our north star:

Phase 1: Stabilization – Restructure the business, strengthen the balance sheet, and improve gross margins.Phase 2: Lay the Foundation for Growth – Optimize operations, focus the business, and execute strategic acquisitions.Phase 3: Build and Scale – Expand markets, scale revenue, and activate a profitable flywheel.

I'm proud to share that Phase 1 is now complete, and Phase 2 is well underway. The business is healthier, more focused, and more dynamic than it has been in years.

Executing on Strategy

Our 2024 achievements speak for themselves:



We divested all non-core operations, including igourmet.com and eliminating distractions and financial drag.

We improved our financial flexibility by selling our Florida headquarters and rightsizing our cost structure.

We focused entirely on our core foodservice distribution business, which delivered organic revenue growth (excluding the impact of divestitures and acquisitions) of 44.3% in Q4 2024, most of which was driven by the new retail business we launched this year.

We completed our first two acquisitions, the first in five years-Golden Organics and LoCo Foods-that are both profitable and synergistic. We launched a national retail distribution partnership, creating a new revenue stream with immediate and material scale.



Despite a year of structural change, we grew revenue to $72.1 million-up 2.5% year-over-year. GAAP net income improved by $6.2 million to $2.5 million. These gains are especially meaningful given our continued investment in growth-related expenses in our new retail platform and integration costs from our recent acquisitions.

Disciplined, Synergistic M&A

We continue to evaluate acquisitions through four key lenses:

Immediately accretive profitabilityAttractive valuation, before considering synergiesStrategic fitRight-sized for integration

Golden Organics and LoCo Foods were clear fits. Already, their integration has unlocked real value-lower logistics costs (down 60%), reduced driver hours (down 50%), and elimination of a $158,000 annual facility expense. There is significant work ahead as we focus on fully integrating the companies to our platform, and begin to prove their long-term flywheel effect, but the early progress demonstrates the speed at which we're moving.

In 2025, our focus will remain squarely on integrating these acquisitions, building scalable systems, and strengthening the foundation. While we do not expect to pursue additional M&A this year, we are laying the groundwork for the next chapter in Phase 3.

Founder Mode: A Renewed Focus on Digital Channels

Our legacy drop ship business is an important part of our platform; however sales continued to decline year-over-year in 2024. To accelerate its rebound, I have taken direct ownership of the team and infused a renewed sense of urgency, with a focus on 1) accelerating catalog expansion through cutting-edge AI tools, 2) adding headcount in sales to deepen relationships at both the distributor and local market levels, and 3) integrating the catalogs from our new acquisitions to begin driving a flywheel effect. We are applying the same founder-like energy that helped this business succeed in its early days, and I am confident in the results to come.

Momentum Across the Portfolio

Beyond our core businesses, we are seeing strength in several additional channels:



Artisan Specialty Foods: sustained double-digit growth

Airline catering: sustained double-digit growth Amazon: triple-digit revenue growth



Each of these verticals plays a role in our diversified growth strategy, and each contributes to a less concentrated, more balanced and resilient business.

The Road Ahead

We ended 2024 with clear momentum. We strengthened our focus, delivered profitable growth, and built the early pieces of a scalable platform. And we did it while remaining disciplined and aligned to our long-term vision.

Looking forward, our priorities are clear:



Drive profitable growth across foodservice and retail

Successfully integrate Golden Organics and LoCo Foods

Continue scaling operational excellence and technology enablement Position the company for Phase 3 acceleration

We are building a stronger, more durable IVFH. Our long-term ambition-a $1 billion revenue company-is bold, but our roadmap is grounded in real progress.

As part of this road ahead, three of our long-time board members are stepping down: Sam Klepfish, Hank Cohn, and Jefferson Gramm. We are incredibly grateful for their tremendous contributions to the company. Accordingly, we are shrinking the size of the board from eight members to five, with each of our remaining directors standing for re-election. I have full confidence in our remaining board members, who are all stockholders themselves, and who bring diverse expertise and a shared commitment to driving our company forward over the long term.

Finally, I want to thank our employees, customers, board members, and you-our stockholders. We are grateful for your trust and excited about what we can achieve together.

With deep appreciation and confidence in the future,

Robert W. (Bill) Bennett

Chief Executive Officer

Innovative Food Holdings

