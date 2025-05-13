LSPS Solutions Awarded NCTCOG Contract For AI Solutions In Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex to forward-thinking cities like Victoria, Texas, to major urban centers across the nation, AI is transforming smart city operations and services.

Victoria, TX, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSPS Solutions , a leading Texas-based consultancy specializing in municipal government efficiency, announced today that it has been awarded a contract by the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) to provide Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions for public sector entities.









The contract empowers LSPS Solutions to partner with municipalities including Dallas, Fort Worth and Waco among others, government agencies, hospital systems and other public-facing services across Texas and beyond. LSPS will deploy advanced AI tools to improve operations and enhance services for residents. Major cities participating outside of Texas include Denver, Colorado, Fayetteville, Arkansas, Scottsdale, Arizona, and many more.

LSPS was selected after a competitive solicitation aimed at modernizing local government services through technology. Fifty proposals were received from vendors nationwide. The contract, with a term of up to five years, will be made available through NCTCOG's TXShare cooperative purchasing program, enabling cities and public-sector organizations region-wide (and even nationally) to easily access LSPS's AI-driven solutions.

“We are honored to be chosen by NCTCOG for this forward-thinking initiative,” said Lynn Short, President of LSPS Solutions.“Our mission has always been to help communities operate smarter and more efficiently. Through this contract, we can bring the latest AI innovations to more city halls, public agencies and healthcare institutions across North Texas, improving the quality and efficiency of services for citizens.”

LSPS Solutions has a strong track record of success in Texas communities, having delivered results for cities such as Cuero, Victoria, Brazosport, Pflugerville and Lake Jackson. In Victoria, where LSPS was founded, the firm developed the city's risk and resiliency plan for the water system and converted critical operations manuals at the Odem Street Wastewater Plant into interactive digital formats.

LSPS Solutions has provided multiple services for the city of Victoria, equipping the city with a comprehensive overview of its infrastructure and robust tools for emergency planning, said Ken Gill, Public Works Director for the city.

The company achieved the same kind of success in Brazosport, said Ronnie Woodruff, General Manager at the Brazosport Water Authority.“I have known Lynn Short for 30 years and have worked with him on a variety of projects including research papers, data collection, disaster management and regulatory compliance issues,” Woodruff said.

“We also worked on the design, construction and start-up of a new surface water treatment plant, on large-scale water distribution system improvements, and on daily operations of municipal services,” he said.“Mr. Short has exemplary professional skills and knowledge. He and his staff at LSPS Solutions maintain the highest standards and qualities in every project they perform.”

This proven expertise in asset management, regulatory compliance and digital transformation will now benefit NCTCOG member governments and other public entities under the new contract.

Through the NCTCOG award, LSPS Solutions will deploy AI-powered solutions to transform public-sector operations. For example, cities can implement intelligent chatbots to handle routine citizen inquiries, freeing up staff and providing residents with faster responses. Critical infrastructure can be monitored with machine learning algorithms that predict maintenance needs – flagging a water main or roadway for repair before a breakdown occurs.

Smart city technologies like adaptive traffic management and IoT-enabled (Internet of Things) water systems will help reduce congestion and prevent service outages, improving quality of life. In emergency response, AI analytics can help 911 centers and first responders optimize resource deployment in real time, resulting in quicker, data-driven decisions during crises.

Even hospital systems stand to gain: AI can analyze patient and operations data to streamline hospital workflows, from triaging emergency room patients more efficiently to managing hospital assets and staffing, ultimately leading to reduced wait times and improved patient care.

According to a 2024 survey by Ernst & Young, 48% of state and local agencies already use AI tools daily – a clear indicator that public institutions are embracing these technologies. With LSPS's guidance, Texas communities large and small will be able to harness AI in a practical, secure manner.

“This is a significant step toward smarter, more responsive local government,” said Chris Erhardt, AI and Technology Consultant at LSPS Solutions, who leads the firm's technology-driven municipal initiatives.“At LSPS, we're using AI to solve real-world challenges for local governments - from automating citizen service requests through intelligent chatbots to transforming static O&M manuals into searchable, AI-powered knowledge tools. And because every city's needs are different, we also build custom AI solutions tailored to their vision. It's about making municipal services faster, smarter and easier for everyone to use.”





LSPS Solutions is a Texas-based consulting firm specializing in infrastructure management, regulatory compliance and digital transformation for municipalities and public-sector entities. Founded by former public works leaders, LSPS brings deep expertise in utility asset management, GIS integration, emergency planning and technology implementation. The firm leverages cutting-edge tools–including AI-enabled systems and IoT-based solutions–to help cities, counties and districts operate more efficiently, sustainably and transparently. LSPS Solutions proudly partners with communities across Texas and beyond to build smarter, more resilient infrastructure and deliver long-term value to residents.

