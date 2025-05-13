Lightning Strikes Three Children In Chhattisgarh, Turbulent Weather Persists In Central India

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Raipur, May 14 (IANS) In a tragic incident, three children were struck by lightning in Kurudih village of Korba district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday evening. They were near a pond when the lightning hit.

Among them, 14-year-old Manish Kashyap and 13-year-old Lokesh Kumar suffered severe burns. Both were rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

One of the injured regained consciousness after a while, but the condition of the other two remains critical, police said.

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh Meteorological Department has issued a three-day warning for storms and heavy rain across 31 districts, including Raipur, Durg, and Bilaspur.

The weather in Chhattisgarh has once again taken a dramatic turn. On Tuesday afternoon, Raipur experienced rainfall accompanied by strong winds.

Meanwhile, extreme weather conditions continued to impact central Indian states, including Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Since Tuesday morning, Raipur has been covered with clouds.

The Weather Department predicted winds reaching speeds of 40-60 km per hour are expected in parts of the state, along with possible lightning strikes. These conditions are predicted to persist until May 15, after which temperatures may rise by 2-3°C.

On Monday, Durg recorded the highest temperature at 42°C. According to the Meteorological Centre in Raipur, a trough line extending from Southwest Uttar Pradesh to Tamil Nadu, coupled with a western disturbance, has created strong rain systems, leading to thunderstorms and rainfall across Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department in Madhya Pradesh has predicted rainfall or drizzle accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across multiple districts, including Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Dewas, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, and Sheopur.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 km per hour are expected at isolated locations in Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Dewas, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, and Sheopurkalan.

Similarly, isolated thunderstorms with lightning are predicted in districts such as Anuppur, Dindori, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, and Pandhurna.