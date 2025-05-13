The Academy For Health And Lifespan Research Announces The Addition Of Leading Scientists Driving Breakthroughs In Aging Research
NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy for Health and Lifespan Research (AHLR, "the Academy"), has announced the induction of 24 distinguished scientists whose groundbreaking contributions are shaping the future of aging and healthspan research. The new members bring a wealth of expertise and groundbreaking research that will significantly enhance the Academy's collective mission to advance the field of aging research.
Representing leading universities and institutions worldwide, these researchers have advanced the understanding of the biology of aging, the prevention of age-related diseases, and interventions to extend healthy human lifespan. Their work spans molecular biology, clinical geroscience, genetics, metabolism, and translational science, collectively driving progress toward a healthier future for all generations. The Academy welcomes:
Arne Akbar - University College London
Professor Akbar is a leading immunologist whose work focuses on how immune function changes with age, particularly in T cell biology and inflammation.
Uri Alon - Weizmann Institute of Science
Professor Alon is a renowned systems biologist who has redefined approaches to cellular aging through his studies of gene networks and biological robustness.
Andrzej Bartke - Southern Illinois School of Medicine
Dr. Bartke is a researcher studying the relationship of growth hormone and pace-of-life to aging, as well as the potential of early life interventions to promote healthy aging.
Heike A. Bischoff-Ferrari - University of Basel
Professor Bischoff-Ferrari is the principal investigator of the 5-country European Healthy Longevity trial and biobank DO-HEALTH. Her research on vitamin D, omega-3 and exercise, connecting clinical outcomes of healthy longevity to biological aging, led to critical advances in preventive medicine for older adults.
Anne Brunet - Stanford University
Professor Brunet investigates the molecular mechanisms of aging and longevity, particularly using model organisms to understand the regulation of lifespan.
Rochelle Buffenstein - University of Illinois-Chicago
Dr. Buffenstein, is renowned for her pioneering research on the naked mole-rat's exceptional longevity and resistance to age-related diseases. Her expertise lies in comparative biology, focusing on aging, proteostasis, and the molecular mechanisms that enable certain mammals to maintain healthspan and resist age-associated decline.
Haim Cohen - Bar-Ilan University
Professor Cohen is an expert on metabolic regulation and aging, notably advancing our understanding of sirtuin biology and healthy lifespan extension.
Sara Espinoza - Cedars Sinai Medical Center
Dr. Espinoza leads translational research focused on frailty, developing strategies to enhance resilience and functional independence in older adults.
Toren Finkel - University of Pittsburgh
Dr. Finkel's work on oxidative stress, mitochondrial biology, and age-related disease has made major contributions to strategies for extending healthspan.
David Glass - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Dr. Glass is a leader in biotech innovation, advancing therapies to combat muscle loss and metabolic decline associated with aging.
Derek Huffman - Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Dr. Huffman's research bridges metabolism, energy regulation, and aging biology, identifying new strategies for combating age-related diseases.
Stephen Kritchevsky - Wake Forest School of Medicine
Professor Kritchevsky is a foremost expert in geriatric epidemiology, specializing in the prevention of frailty and disability in older adults.
Nathan LeBrasseur - Mayo Clinic
Dr. LeBrasseur is a translational scientist dedicated to improving mobility and combating muscle loss in aging populations.
Dudley Lamming - University of Wisconsin–Madison
Dr. Lamming investigates how nutrient signaling pathways like mTOR respond to dietary composition and small molecules, with the goal of developing therapies that slow aging and improve long-term health.
Morgan Levine - Altos Labs
Dr. Levine is a leading biogerontologist known for developing computational models to quantify biological aging across cells, tissues, and organisms.
Valter Longo - University of Southern California
Professor Longo is an internationally recognized leader in nutrition and fasting research, developing interventions to delay aging and prevent disease.
William Mair - Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
Dr. Mair explores the effects of dietary and metabolic regulation on cellular mechanisms of aging and longevity.
Benjamin Miller - Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.
Dr. Miller is a translational researcher who studies mitochondria and protein homeostasis to implement lifestyle and drug interventions to slow aging.
Daniel Promislow - University of Washington
Professor Promislow is a leader in the genetics of aging, using comparative biology to uncover the causes of lifespan variation within and across species.
Jing Qu - Chinese Academy of Sciences
Dr. Qu's research focuses on understanding molecular and cellular pathways that drive aging and age-associated diseases.
Morten Scheibye-Knudsen - University of Copenhagen
Dr. Scheibye-Knudsen investigates the molecular basis of human aging and how we can develop interventions leading to healthy aging.
John Speakman - University of Aberdeen and Chinese Academy of Sciences
Professor Speakman is a globally recognized expert on energy metabolism, obesity, calorie restriction and the biology of aging in diverse species.
Dario Valenzano - Leibniz Institute of Ageing
Dr. Valenzano uses evolutionary genomics and naturally short-lived fish models to decode the genetic architecture of aging.
Ned Sharpless - Jupiter Bioventures
Dr. Sharpless, former Director of the National Cancer Institute, investigates the links between cellular senescence, cancer, and aging. He is the co-founder and Managing Director of Jupiter Bioventures.
"We're honored to welcome these outstanding scientists to the Academy," said Nir Barzilai, MD, President of the Academy for Health and Lifespan Research . "As a global organization, we reflect the growing momentum in aging science-from cells to cities to countries. With each new member, we strengthen our shared mission and collective wisdom to extend healthspan and improve quality of life through rigorous, transformative research."
About AHLR:
The Academy for Health and Lifespan Research (AHLR) is a non-profit organization founded in 2019, dedicated to advancing aging research, supporting scientists, advising on public policy, and fostering collaboration. By uniting the world's leading scientists, laboratories, academic institutions, and drug companies, AHLR strives to encourage breakthroughs in longevity research that are accessible to all.
