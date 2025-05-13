Suspected Members Of Ansar Ghazwat-Ul-Hind Held In Bengal's Bankura

The arrested person has been identified as Mostaq Mondal, a resident of remote Bogdohra village in Bankura district.

He was presented at a district court in Bankura on Tuesday afternoon, and the court remanded him to three days of police custody.

An official of the Bankura district police said that the arrested person is being questioned now by the investigating officials, who are trying to extract information from him about his other local associates.

Recently, the Bankura district police were told that Mondal had been spreading communally sensitive and anti-India messages through social media.