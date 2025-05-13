Trump Says To Remove US Sanctions On Syria

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he would lift all US sanctions on Syria.

"I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness," Trump said during a speech at the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh, as part of his ongoing Gulf tour that also includes Qatar and the UAE.

The surprise announcement was based on talks with HRH Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the US president elaborated.

He added that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will hold a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shaibani in Turkiye later this week.

In a related development, a White House official announced today that Trump will meet with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia as part of his Gulf tour.