QSE Index Closes 0.22 Percent Lower

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index closed Tuesday's trading lower by 23.67 points, or 0.22 percent, to close at 10,585.58 points.

During the session, 267,809,871 shares, valued at QR 565,259,840.120, were traded in 20,630 transactions across all sectors.

Shares of 20 companies rose, while 29 companies saw a decline in their share prices, while four companies maintained their previous closing price.

Market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QR 623,851,177,737.458, compared to QR 624,344,269,595.937 in the previous session.