Lenovo AI Now Revolutionizes Learning And Teaching Experience At Hong Kong School, Ignites Education Landscape Transformation Media Outreach Newswire APAC

Jimmy Chan, Vice-Principal, Chong Gene Hang College:“By implementing Lenovo AI Now across select subjects, we're providing our students with tools that not only enhance their learning experience but also prepare them for a future where AI literacy will be essential.”

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.