The Spanish Embassy In Jordan And La Liga Organise El Clásico Watch Party In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The residence of the Spanish ambassador to Jordan held the watch party of El Clásico between Barcelona and Real Madrid on matchday 35 of La Liga EA Sports.

The event was attended by prominent figures from the political, sport and business establishment.

El Clásico watch party not only offered an exciting football experience but has also reaffirmed the commitment and friendship between Spain and Jordan. The match, full of excitement, underlined the importance of sport as a cultural bridge that strengthens international ties, and in particular the ties between Spain and Jordan

In his welcoming address, Spanish Ambassador Miguel de Lucas, highlighted the importance of sport in promoting values such as respect, teamwork and integrity, essential elements of any successful bilateral relationship

La Liga Delegate in Jordan Blanca Valdivielso, highlighted that“Jordan is very important for La Liga in MENA region and the immense potential for collaboration”. La Liga has been present in MENA for more than eight years with several fruitful partnerships and events, which help bring La Liga closer to its fans in the region

With a large attendance and a friendly atmosphere, the El Clásico watch party not only strengthened diplomatic ties but also celebrated the unifying spirit of sports and the shared passion for football

The match itself was a dramatic showdown that ended in a thrilling 4-3 victory for FC Barcelona. It featured a rollercoaster of emotions, with multiple goals, disallowed effort and unforgettable moments that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle

Across Jordan, the electrifying atmosphere of El Clásico extended far beyond the Ambassador's residence. Cafés in Amman and beyond were packed with fans-young and old-donning their team's colours, passionately following every pass, goal and tackle. The roar of both teams' supporters wasn't only heard inside the Olympic Lluís Companys Stadium; it echoed through the streets and cafés of Jordan, so intense at times you'd think fist fights were about to break out.

From downtown Amman to university campuses and neighbourhood hangouts, Jordanians came together to celebrate one of football's greatest rivalries. The intensity, laughter and occasional banter created a collective experience that brought the spirit of El Clásico to life, proving once again that football's magic knows no borders.