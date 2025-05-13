Ardagh Glass Packaging Customers Win Five Clear Choice Awards

INDIANAPOLIS, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-North America) , an operating business of Ardagh Group , is pleased to announce that five of its customers were awarded 2025 Clear Choice Awards by the Glass Packaging Institute (GPI).

AGP-North America manufactures the award-winning glass packaging for Cincinnati Beverage Company's Little Kings Cream Ale, Newell Brands' Ball® 140th Anniversary Jar, Volleman's Family Farm's 32oz Refillable Milk, SYSTM Foods' Chameleon Cold-Brew and Leelanau Wine Cellars' Zilly.

Beer, Cider, & Malt Based Beverages category:

Little Kings Cream Ale by Cincinnati Beverage Company

Keeping nostalgia alive, the winning Little Kings bottle pays homage to its 1958 7oz green glass bottle originally created as a beer chaser for bourbon shots. Reviving the original recipe, the Ohio-based brand's iconic design was prime for a comeback, featuring the Little Kings script embossed on the neck of the 7oz green glass bottle. View the award-winning design.

Food category:

Ball® 140th Anniversary Jar by Newell Brands

The collector's edition Anniversary Jar celebrates the 140-year history of Ball® home canning as a beloved staple in kitchens across the country. Embossed with an ornate design to honor patterns from the 1880s, the pint jars celebrate patterns and designs that have graced the homes of jar lovers and devoted canners for generations. The Anniversary Jar, which can be used for a variety of occasions, including canning, crafting, drinkware and storage, commemorates a legacy of preservation and creativity Ball® has been known for since 1884. View the award-winning design.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages category:

Volleman's Family Farm 32oz Refillable Milk by Volleman's Family Farm

Essential for dairy return and refill programs, the inert nature of glass bottles allows them to be returned, sanitized and refilled numerous times while maintaining their quality. These 32oz glass bottles, sold through Stanpac , protect the product inside without altering the milk's exceptional flavor and aroma, and they serve as a canvas for Volleman's Family Farm milk and the "Texas Bluebonnet" label, emblematic of Volleman's commitment to its local community. The bottle design vibrantly showcases winning artwork by a 9-year-old patient in the 2023 Children's HealthSM art competition, resulting in a portion of proceeds from every bottle sold going to support patients and their families. View the award-winning design.

Sustainability & Innovation category:

Chameleon Cold-Brew by SYSTM Foods

Chameleon Cold-Brew's distinctive bottle shape with short, rounded shoulders, paired with new detailed embossing and bold labels commands attention on the shelves. The glass bottles for the 10oz Ready-to-Drink Cold-Brew Coffees and 32oz Cold-Brew Coffee Concentrates ensure the high-quality cold brew stays fresh longer and preserve the pure taste and drinkability of the coffee, while the transparency of the glass allows consumers to see the product's color and consistency. View the award-winning design.

In 2024, Chameleon Coffee transitioned from purchasing imported glass bottles to American-made glass bottles. In a study conducted by Eunomia Research & Consulting Ltd., results estimate that Chameleon Coffee experienced a nearly 30% reduction in the carbon footprint of these bottles by switching from Egyptian-supplied glass bottles to glass bottles made by AGP-North America. Read more here .

Wine category:

Zilly by Leelanau Wine Cellars

Zilly invites consumers to choose a wine that captures the zillion joyful possibilities of life. The brand pairs traditional 750ml glass bottles with bright, colorful labels and easy-to-open matching Stelvin® screw caps. Staying true to its tagline, "Make the Moment," Zilly's thoughtful packaging reflects the mood of any occasion. Glass bottles, purchased through Waterloo Container , help preserve the award-winning wines' authentic taste, delivering flavors that celebrate life's special moments. View the award-winning design.

"Ardagh Glass Packaging congratulates Cincinnati Beverage Company, Newell Brands, Volleman's Family Farm, SYSTM Foods and Leelanau Wine Cellars for winning Clear Choice Awards," said Rashmi Markan, Chief Commercial Officer for Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America. "These recognitions highlight not only the excellence of these products, but also our shared commitment to sustainable, high-quality glass packaging. We are proud to collaborate with brands that raise the bar in both innovation and environmental responsibility."

Since 1989, the Clear Choice Awards has honored consumer product goods (CPG) manufacturers who find unique ways to use glass packaging to tell the story of brands, create glass packaging designs that stand out on the shelf and demonstrate novel glass packaging looks. The Clear Choice Awards are sponsored by the Glass Packaging Institute, the trade association representing the North American glass container manufacturers.

AGP-North America has produced the glass bottles and jars for more than 100 products that have won Clear Choice Awards over the last 36 years.

For more than 125 years, AGP-North America has been producing innovative glass bottles in the U.S. and offers a selection of premium glass bottles and jars in a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes.

For more information about Ardagh's endlessly recyclable glass packaging, visit our website .

Download image here .

Notes to the editor

Ardagh Glass Packaging (AGP) is a leading supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable glass packaging. Ardagh Glass Packaging operates 36 production facilities in North America, Europe and Africa and employs approximately 13,000 people and has recorded revenues of $4.2 billion .

Founded in 1919 as the Glass Container Association of America, the Glass Packaging Institute (GPI) is the trade association representing the North American glass container industry. On behalf of glass container manufacturers, GPI promotes glass as the optimal packaging choice, advances environmental and recycling policies, advocates industry standards, and educates packaging professionals. Follow GPI on X , Facebook , and LinkedIn for updates on all things glass. Learn more about GPI and its members at .

SOURCE Ardagh Group

