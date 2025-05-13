Trinity Education Group Unveils EVA: AI-Powered Evaluation Assistant For Districts And State Agencies

High-Quality Instructional Materials for K-12 curriculum leads to better student outcomes

CLARKSVILLE, Md., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Education Group is transforming how K-12 instructional materials are evaluated with the launch of EVA (Evaluation Assistant), an AI-powered platform designed to streamline and enhance the review of textbooks, teacher guides, and supplemental materials. Set to launch on June 1, 2025, EVA empowers state education agencies and publishers with unmatched precision, efficiency, and depth in evaluating curriculum alignment and quality.

As education leaders seek to ensure rigorous, standards-aligned instructional materials (often called "HQIM"), EVA offers an innovative, AI-driven solution that dramatically improves the traditional evaluation process. The platform integrates multiple artificial intelligence and machine learning tools to provide rigorous, education-specific content analysis.

EVA has already proven its impact. In Fall 2024, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) successfully piloted EVA to support its K-12 Math Textbook Adoption. The pilot demonstrated EVA's ability to save significant time and expenses while providing critical data insights that helped SCDE assess the quality of instructional materials before districts made their selections.

Analyze full-scale textbooks and teacher editions – Process thousands of pages of content, including supplemental materials, to ensure full alignment with learning standards.

Assess instructional materials using multiple HQIM rubrics – Automate reviews based on leading frameworks such as EdReports and Achieve OER, or use your state's custom rubric. Regardless of the rubric you use, EVA ensures consistency and reliability.

Evaluate coherence, rigor, and focus – EVA's advanced AI models analyze logical flow, conceptual depth, and alignment, setting a new benchmark for instructional material quality. Receive actionable insights via the EVA Insights Dashboard – Get both qualitative and quantitative analysis to drive data-informed curriculum decisions.

"With the growing demand for high-quality instructional materials, EVA provides education agencies and publishers with an efficient, data-driven solution for ensuring alignment, quality, and rigor," said Hugh Norwood, CEO at Trinity Education Group. "Combining new AI tech with our experience in digital instructional materials, TEG's EVA delivers unparalleled accuracy and insights, setting a new standard in educational material evaluation."

Trinity Education Group's Chief Innovation Officer, Clyde Boyer, highlighted the breakthrough that makes EVA an industry first:

"To leverage AI for curriculum evaluation requires a fundamental shift in how educational materials are processed and assessed," said Boyer. "EVA can analyze coherence, rigor, and focus across an entire textbook and its accompanying resources-and some digital texts reach beyond 1800 pages!--something previously impossible at scale, and exceedingly difficult for a team of human reviewers. This level of precision and automation is a huge leap in instructional material evaluation, reducing the burden on reviewers while improving the quality of the output."

A uniquely tuned version of EVA will be available to state education agencies for textbook adoption processes, and a separately curated version to publishers for content development, gap analysis and quality assurance. By automating and enhancing the evaluation process, EVA saves time, improves accuracy, and provides unprecedented insights to support decision-making in K-12 education.

About Trinity Education Group

Trinity Education Group was founded by educators who believe every child deserves a great teacher and great resources. We support the adults who support students-parents and caregivers, teachers and administrators. That's why we build tools like EVA: to give educators the insights they need to make data-driven, informed decisions that shape better learning experiences. Our mission is simple: empower those who teach, lead, and care for students-so that every child has the opportunity to succeed.

