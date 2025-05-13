ICOM Dubai 2025 Launches Participation Grant Programme To Empower Voices From The MEASA Region

The Organising Committee of ICOM Dubai 2025, in partnership with ICOM UAE, has launched its Grant Programme for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region, reaffirming its commitment to inclusion and accessibility ahead of the 27th ICOM General Conference this November in Dubai.

To ensure diverse regional representation, 140 grants will be awarded - 70 for in-person participation covering travel, accommodation, visa fees, and full admission, and 70 for complimentary digital access. The programme is open to museum professionals, students, and cultural practitioners from or contributing to the MEASA region, particularly those aligned with the conference's pillars: intangible heritage, youth power, and new technologies..

Applications can be submitted via the official ICOM Dubai 2025 website and must be received by 31 May 2025.

Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Chairperson of ICOM Dubai 2025 Organising Committee, said:“At ICOM Dubai 2025, we are nurturing a legacy built on inclusion, opportunity, and shared purpose. This Grant Programme reflects our belief that a diversity of voices must shape the future of museums. By welcoming professionals from across the MEASA region, we invite various perspectives to join the global dialogue and co-create the cultural narratives of tomorrow.”

About ICOM Dubai 2025:

The International Council of Museums (ICOM) is the leading global organisation dedicated to the preservation, promotion, and development of museums and the museum profession. Established in 1946, ICOM serves as a platform for the international museum community, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing across continents. ICOM represents over 57,000 members across 129 countries and nearly 20,000 museums worldwide. In 2021, ICOM-UAE, in collaboration with Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality, and Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, submitted a successful bid to host the ICOM General Conference 2025 in Dubai. The UAE was selected as the host city, standing out among competing international cities due to its prominent global reach, significant role in culture and heritage preservation, and steadfast commitment to fostering a thriving creative economy.

