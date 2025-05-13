Ohana Development Launches 'Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living By Ohana,' A Masterpiece Of Beachfront Elegance In The UAE - A...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Ohana Development, the leading real estate developer renowned for its luxury properties, has launched 'Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana' in partnership with luxury timepiece and jewellery house Jacob & Co. The project was revealed at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi. Located in Al Jurf between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, this USD 1.3 billion development blends natural surroundings with exceptional artistry and craftsmanship.

Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana presents 457 residences comprising of sea-view apartments, villas, penthouses, Sky Mansions, and beachfront mansions-each capturing the spirit of refined coastal living. Penthouses, starting from USD 6 million, feature 180-degree vistas and expansive interiors, while Sky Mansions, starting from USD 21 million, offer 360-degree panoramic views and private dedicated elevators.

Customisable 3- to 6-bedroom villas and mansions-each with a private pool-are available with natural reserve or canal-front views, while Beachfront Mansions deliver unparalleled space and uninterrupted sea view.

Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development, said –“Our vision for Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is to elevate the beachfront living experience by developing an exclusive sanctuary along the coast. We are crafting a seaside haven where curated experiences, timeless elegance, and tranquillity converge to offer a lifestyle of distinction.”

Jacob Arabo, Chairman and Creative Director of Jacob & Co., added –“Working closely with Ohana Development, we have woven our legacy of artistic excellence and ultra-luxury lifestyle into every detail. Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is a tribute to coastal artistry, where design, craftsmanship, and allure of the sea unite to create exceptional homes."

Resort-style amenities include the Jacob & Co. Social Club, featuring the world's first branded Seafront Cigar Lounge, a business centre, and the members-only Jacob & Co. Residents Club with a watch gallery and rotating art exhibitions. The development also unveils the world's first Jacob & Co. Beach Club, a vibrant seaside destination.

Upon arrival, residents are welcomed into a grand entrance atrium crowned with a 10-meter-wide Jacob & Co. ceiling art timepiece. Completion is scheduled for Q2 2028.

