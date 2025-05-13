403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EUR/USD Forex Signal Today 13/05: Loses Key Support (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.0875. Add a stop-loss at 1.1215. Timeline : 1-2 days.
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1215. Add a stop-loss at 1.0875.
The core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy prices, is expected to show that prices rose from 0.1% to 0.3% on a MoM basis, and 2.8% on a YoY basis.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD technical analysisThe EUR/USD exchange rate has retreated sharply after peaking at 1.1570 in April. It dropped below the key support at 1.1215, the upper side of the cup and handle chart pattern, a popular continuation sign.It moved below the 25-day Exponential Moving Average, while top oscillators like the MACD and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) have all pointed downwards, a sign that the downward momentum is continuing.The pair is approaching the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level. Therefore, the short-term outlook is bearish, with the next point to watch being the 50% Fibonacci Retracement level at 1.0875. A move above the resistance at 1.1215 will invalidate the bullish outlook.Ready to trade our daily Forex signal ? Check out the best forex brokers in Europe worth using.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment