USD/CAD Forecast Today 13/05: Rallies Against CAD (Video)
- The US dollar initially gapped lower but then turned right back around to show massive strength. Ultimately, this is a market that I think continues to rise because the United States signing a potential deal with China, which we made great strides towards over the weekend and still not having a deal with Canada, certainly damages Canada.
I think at this point in time, what you're seeing is a simple bounce and a continuation of the uptrend that we have seen for some while. To be honest with you, the Canadian economy really isn't something that compares to the US economy. And in fact, Canada is the worst performing of the G10 economies by a long stretch. So, it does make sense.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe traders want to go back into the US. When you do a Fibonacci retracement study, we are right around 61.8 % from the latest surge higher, or really, if you want to do it from the bottom of the consolidation area that we had been in for what seemed like a lifetime over course of a couple of years. We just bounced from the 61.8 % Fibonacci level. So technical traders, I think, are watching this and thinking we're going higher.Ready to trade our USD/CAD Forex forecast ? Here's some of the best regulated forex brokers in Canada to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment