EUR/USD Today 13/05: Direction Turns Bearish (Chart)
- Overall Trend: In a bearish shift. Today's Euro/Dollar Support Levels: 1.1050 – 1.0975 – 1.0880. Today's Euro/Dollar Resistance Levels: 1.1170 – 1.1270 -1.1400.
- Buy the EUR/USD from the support level of 1.0970, target 1.1150, and stop 1.0880. Sell the EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1220, target 1.1000, and stop 1.1330.
Regarding the monetary policy of global central banks, money markets now price the European Central Bank's deposit facility rate at 1.75% by the end of the year – returning to levels last seen in mid-April, before the ECB hinted at a possible interest rate cut to counter the potential economic repercussions of US tariffs. As of April 25, 2025, financial markets were expecting an interest rate below 1.55%, rising to 1.67% by late Friday.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewExpected EUR/USD Trading Scenarios:The most prominent bearish scenario for EUR/USD in Forex market trading is that bear control over the Euro/Dollar direction will strengthen by moving towards and below the psychological support level of 1.1000. Adding to the strength of the downward shift is the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) moving strongly below the midline, with room and time to move towards stronger bearish levels before reaching the oversold zone. Following a similar path, but lagging, the MACD indicator lines are closer to the midline, increasing the chances of the current bearish shift for the EUR/USD pair.According to the performance on the daily chart, the move of EUR/USD towards the 1.10 support will support a move towards the next stronger support levels of 1.0945 and 1.0880, respectively.The expected bullish scenario for EUR/USD will not have an opportunity without the bulls returning the currency pair towards the resistance levels of 1.1285 and 1.1370 again; otherwise, the bearish shift for EUR/USD will remain stronger. The recent selling of EUR/USD will be influenced today by the announcement of the German ZEW Sentiment Index reading at 12:00 PM Egypt time, amidst expectations of a strong improvement in the index readings. Later the same day, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading will be announced at 3:30 PM Egypt time, keeping in mind that the CPI results will affect market expectations for the future policies of the US Federal Reserve.Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best forex broker list for you to check out.
