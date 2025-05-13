St Gallen Weighs Playground Smoking Ban To Protect Children

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The city of Chur in southeastern Switzerland has led the way in smoke-free playgrounds; now a similar initiative is gaining ground in St Gallen in the east of the country. This content was published on May 13, 2025 - 11:00 3 minutes SRF

A non-partisan initiative recently submitted to the city authorities calls for a ban on smoking in public playgrounds. If the city council had its way, such a ban would already be in place. A year ago, however, the local parliament narrowly voted to remove the smoking ban from police regulations following a heated debate.

'A ban without effect'

Opponents argued that it would be ineffective, as enforcement would be almost impossible. With 128 playgrounds across the city, it would be unfeasible to post police officers at each one.

Critics said prevention and educational measures would be more effective than a law that is difficult to enforce.

External Content Positive results in Chur

The city of Chur has been a pioneer in banning smoking in public playgrounds, implementing such a rule 17 years ago. The ban has worked well, says Anton Rettich of the Chur municipal police, with high levels of compliance and clear benefits for children's health –namely, fewer cigarette butts left behind.

Rettich says enforcement has proven manageable. Prohibited zones are marked with signs, and while checks are carried out sporadically; the police also receive tips from parents and local residents. Those caught smoking in playgrounds are fined CHF50 ($59).

Encouraging rather than enforcing

Inspired by Chur, several towns in eastern Switzerland – including Wil and Rapperswil-Jona – have taken a softer approach. Rather than impose fines, these towns focus on prevention. Signs are placed in playgrounds encouraging visitors not to smoke to protect children's health. If someone does light up, they are politely reminded that smoking is discouraged.

Larger cities such as Bern and Zurich have also introduced smoke-free playgrounds. However, like Wil and Rapperswil-Jona, they rely on communication, social awareness and voluntary compliance rather than fines.

City-wide vote may be on the cards

In St Gallen, the initiative follows the Chur model: anyone caught smoking in a municipal playground would face a fine, if the proposal is adopted. A total of 1,000 valid signatures were required for the issue to be discussed by the city parliament; organisers have gathered 1,010.

This means St Gallen's city parliament must once again debate the matter. If lawmakers cannot agree, it is likely that voters will have the final say at the ballot box.

Translated from German using DeepL/amva

