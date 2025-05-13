Céline Dion Will Not Perform At Eurovision In Basel

Céline Dion Will Not Perform At Eurovision In Basel
It had been unclear for a long time whether Dion would be able to take part in the event due to her health. At the beginning of March, the organisers of the music competition said that Dion“simply belonged” to Switzerland and the ESC.
Dion won the Eurovision Song Contest for Switzerland in the Irish capital Dublin in 1988 at the age of 20. She did so with the song“Ne partez pas sans moi” (Don't leave without me) – just one point ahead of the English pop singer Scott Fitzgerald. This was her international breakthrough. A year later, she was back on the Eurovision stage in Lausanne as the previous year's winner.More More Why do Swiss artists struggle at Eurovision?
This content was published on May 9, 2018 Thirty years ago Canadian singer Céline Dion won the Eurovision Song Contest for Switzerland. It's been downhill for the Swiss ever since.Read more: Why do Swiss artists struggle at Eurovision
