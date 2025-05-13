Swiss President To Attend Inauguration Of Pope Leo XIV

Deutsch de Karin Keller-Sutter bei Amtseinführung von Papst Leo XIV. anwesend Original Read more: Karin Keller-Sutter bei Amtseinführung von Papst Leo XIV. anwesen

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Karin Keller-Sutter will travel to Rome on Sunday for the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV. This content was published on May 13, 2025 - 13:36 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Keller-Sutter, the Swiss finance minister who also holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, has already sent a letter of congratulations to the new head of the Catholic Church on behalf of the government, the Swiss authorities announced.

“At a time when values such as peace, solidarity and dialogue are more important than ever, the Pope's spiritual leadership is a beacon for millions of people,” Keller-Sutter wrote in a statement issued by the finance ministry on Tuesday. She expressed her hope for“a pontificate that will promote understanding between peoples and strengthen justice”, according to the statement.

Switzerland and the Holy See have cultivated diverse relations for centuries. The papal Swiss Guard has been responsible for the Pope's security since 1506. In terms of foreign policy, Switzerland and the Holy See are committed to peace, the fight against the death penalty and sustainable development, the statement continued.

The opening of a permanent Swiss embassy to the Holy See in Rome in 2022 further strengthened bilateral ties, it said.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

