Foreign Ministry Receives Credentials Of New Ambassadors
AMMAN - Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Majid Qatarneh on Tuesday received copies of the credentials of two newly appointed resident ambassadors to the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Qatarneh received a copy of the credentials of Noor Huda Ahmad, the newly appointed Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam, as well as a copy of the credentials of James Ngango, the newly appointed Ambassador of Rwanda.
