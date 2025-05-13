Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Foreign Ministry Receives Credentials Of New Ambassadors

2025-05-13 02:11:42
AMMAN - Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Majid Qatarneh on Tuesday received copies of the credentials of two newly appointed resident ambassadors to the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Qatarneh received a copy of the credentials of Noor Huda Ahmad, the newly appointed Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam, as well as a copy of the credentials of James Ngango, the newly appointed Ambassador of Rwanda.

