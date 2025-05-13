The Inter-American Highway Near Viguí Reopens Toribio García Led The Blockade

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Inter-American Highway, near Viguí, Veraguas province, was reopened on the morning of Tuesday, May 13, by officers from the National Police's Crowd Control Unit.

Cargo trucks heading from the city to Chiriquí and Central America, and vice versa, continued on their way. Toribio García, a Ngäbe-Buglé leader led the blockade.

There are many areas of striking Panamanians, mostly in the cities, so it is best to avoid too much travel today to those areas and in the near distant future until these strikes are over.

The Teachers' Strike Continues: Unions Insist on the Repeal of Law 462

The teachers' strike continues over the repeal of Law 462, affecting students, while President Mulino remains firm in his stance. Teachers' unions reaffirm strike and demand the resignation of the Minister of Education. The teachers' unions have been on an indefinite strike since April 23.