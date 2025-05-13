The Inter-American Highway Near Viguí Reopens Toribio García Led The Blockade

The Inter-American Highway Near Viguí Reopens Toribio García Led The Blockade -
Cargo trucks heading from the city to Chiriquí and Central America, and vice versa, continued on their way. Toribio García, a Ngäbe-Buglé leader led the blockade.
There are many areas of striking Panamanians, mostly in the cities, so it is best to avoid too much travel today to those areas and in the near distant future until these strikes are over.
The Teachers' Strike Continues: Unions Insist on the Repeal of Law 462
The teachers' strike continues over the repeal of Law 462, affecting students, while President Mulino remains firm in his stance. Teachers' unions reaffirm strike and demand the resignation of the Minister of Education. The teachers' unions have been on an indefinite strike since April 23.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment