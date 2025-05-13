Growing Prevalence Of Cyber Threats Causing Tech Companies To Invest Heavily In AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solutions - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) data-id="165ecfe1" data-element_type="widget" data-widget_type="theme-post-content">

Palm Beach, FL – May 13, 2025 – The Artificial Intelligence (Al) in cybersecurity market is rapidly expanding as organizations increasingly adopt Al-driven solutions to improve threat detection, prevention, and response to evolving cyber risks. The network security segment dominated the Al in cybersecurity market expansion in 2024 due to the critical need to safeguard organizational networks from evolving cyber threats. A report from an industry insider said that:“The global AI in cybersecurity market assessment, based on type, includes network security, endpoint security, application security, and cloud security. The network security segment dominated the AI in cybersecurity market expansion in 2024 due to the critical need to safeguard organizational networks from evolving cyber threats. Securing networks against malware, phishing, and ransomware attacks has become a top priority as enterprises increasingly adopt digital transformation initiatives and cloud-based infrastructures. AI-powered network security solutions excel in real-time traffic analysis, abnormality detection, and proactive threat mitigation, ensuring robust protection of sensitive data and operational continuity. This essential role in securing core systems and communications highlights the network security segment's dominance. The global AI in cybersecurity market evaluation, based on application, includes identity & access management, risk & compliance management, data loss prevention, unified threat management, fraud detection/ anti-fraud, threat intelligence, others. The data loss prevention segment is expected to witness the fastest AI in cybersecurity market growth during the forecast period due to the rising emphasis on safeguarding sensitive and confidential information.” Active companies in cybersecurity news today include Cycurion Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU), Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), Palo Alto Networks® (NASDAQ: PANW), Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD).

The report continued:“Organizations face heightened risks of accidental leaks or intentional data breaches with increasing volumes of data being generated and exchanged. AI-driven DLP solutions offer advanced capabilities to monitor, identify, and prevent unauthorized data transfers or exposure, ensuring compliance with strict data protection regulations such as Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and others. This growing need for robust data security across industries positions the DLP segment for accelerated adoption during the forecast period. North America dominated the AI in cybersecurity market revenue in 2024 due to the region's advanced technological infrastructure and high adoption of innovative security solutions. The presence of major cybersecurity companies such as IBM and AWS and early adopters of AI-driven technologies across industries such as finance, healthcare, and government especially contributed to market dominance.”

Cycurion Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCU) Secures $33 Million Contract Renewal to Enhance Cybersecurity for State- Level Public Higher Education Institutions – Cycurion (“Cycurion” or the“Company”), a trusted leader in IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, announces that it has been awarded a significant contract renewal by a major state-level public higher education group. Under this renewed agreement, Cycurion will deliver comprehensive cybersecurity services to member universities and colleges within the group, ensuring they are equipped to defend their education-focused operations and digital assets against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats. The renewal, valued at $33 million over the five-year term, extends Cycurion's partnership through November 2030.

Comprehensive Cybersecurity Services – As part of this renewed contract, Cycurion will provide an extensive suite of cybersecurity and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) 24x7x365 managed support services, which include:



Enterprise Security Strategy: Developing a holistic approach to security that aligns with institutional goals and protects valuable digital assets

Risk & Vulnerability Assessment & Testing: Continuous evaluation and testing of security measures to identify vulnerabilities and enhance defenses

Disaster Recovery: Strategies and solutions to restore systems and data after disruptive events

Business Continuity Planning: Ensuring ongoing operations during and after a security incident

Forensics and Recovery Services: Comprehensive support for incident investigation and data recovery Regulatory Compliance Analysis: Assisting institutions in meeting federal and state compliance requirements

“We are honored to continue serving this key state-level public higher education group customer,” said L. Kevin Kelly, CEO of Cycurion.“The contract underscores the capabilities and value proposition of Cycurion's suite of managed information technology support services and our commitment to minimizing cybersecurity risk for our education vertical clients.”

Opportunity for Broader Access – In addition to the member institutions of this State- Level Public Higher Education Group, any university or governmental entity across the United States can leverage this contract vehicle to access our cybersecurity services. The contract provides a streamlined pathway for educational and governmental organizations to enhance their cybersecurity posture without the need for an extensive procurement process. CONTINUED ... Read this entire press release and more news for CYCU at:

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, recently announced a wave of global technology companies, including Asana, Atlassian, Block, PayPal, Sentry, Stripe, and more, are working with Cloudflare to create powerful AI experiences through Anthropic's AI assistant, Claude. These software companies are enabling Claude and other AI assistants to securely interact with their services on behalf of users, through connections built on Cloudflare Workers. Now users can complete tasks and interact with their favorite business tools through natural conversations with Claude, rather than working directly in the application.

AI is already transforming the way we work by helping to edit emails, generate code, and analyze data. However, it still often requires the user to switch between multiple applications, tabs, and tools to implement the actions it recommends. For truly autonomous, agentic AI experiences, AI tools should be able to act on the user's behalf. That can only happen if AI tools can directly interact with business software tools. MCP servers allow AI platforms to connect directly to the popular tools where data resides so the user can send an email, answer a question about a marketing campaign, or create invoices–all without leaving the AI assistant. But delivering reliable, low-latency, and secure access to external tools and data is a significant technical challenge, especially at global scale.

Palo Alto Networks® (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, and the National Hockey League (NHL®) recently unveiled Cortex XSIAM® 3.0, the next evolution of its industry-leading SecOps platform, bolstered with proactive exposure management and advanced email security, enabling customers to further consolidate on Cortex for significantly better, faster and more cost-effective security operations.

Three years ago, Palo Alto Networks anticipated the future of security operations by introducing Cortex XSIAM, which consolidates and normalizes all cybersecurity data to fuel advanced, real-time analytics and automation, making disjointed point products obsolete. The best-selling platform surged past $1 billion cumulative bookings in FY25 Q2, making it our fastest offering to reach this milestone. Earlier this year, Palo Alto Networks doubled down on cloud security with the introduction of Cortex Cloud , converging its industry-leading CNAPP and CDR capabilities on the unified Cortex platform.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO ) recently announced Incident Prediction, an industry-first security capability that extends Adaptive Protection , a unique feature of Symantec Endpoint Security Complete (SES-C) , by leveraging AI to identify and disrupt living-off-the land (LOTL) attacks and other cyberthreats.

Trained on a catalog of over 500,000 real-world attack chains built by the world-class Symantec Threat Hunter Team, Incident Prediction puts the advantage back in defenders' hands by: predicting attackers' behaviors, preventing their next move in the attack chain even when they're using legitimate software, and then quickly returning the enterprise to its normal state. With Incident Prediction, SES-C delivers exceptional cyber resilience against motivated adversaries.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) recently released its 2025 State of SMB Cybersecurity Report , uncovering a widening gap between cybersecurity awareness and readiness among small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). While 93% of SMBs consider themselves knowledgeable about cybersecurity risks and 83% report having a plan in place, just 36% are investing in new tools – and only 11% have adopted AI-powered defenses.

Based on insights from SMB decision-makers across industries and company sizes, the research reveals that despite rising awareness, most SMBs still lack the budget, tools and in-house expertise to stop modern threats. With attacks becoming more advanced and frequent, SMBs need protection that's easy to use, affordable to deploy and built to scale with their business.

