Innolux And Carux Champion AI-Driven Intelligent Display: Shaping A New Vision For Urban Spaces And Smart Mobility Solutions At Display Week 2025

ZHUNAN, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2025 - At SID Display Week 2025 in San Jose, Innolux and CarUX will unveil next-gen, AI-driven innovations in automotive and smart city displays, shaping the future of digital urban and mobility ecosystems.





Innolux's exclusive 85" 4K AI interactive InnoGallery

Innolux will showcase advanced MicroLED applications for smart cities, including the AM-MicroLED Mirror Displays for ultra-bright, modular applications in smart cockpits and retail. The 85" 4K AI Interactive InnoGallery, an anti-glare, voice-controlled art display that delivers immersive experiences in museums and therapeutic spaces. Innolux also unveils its MicroLED Floating Jewelry Box, supporting gesture recognition and high-bright (>1,500 nits) 3D visuals for high-end retail. Additional highlights include the High PPI AM-MicroLED Display for dashboards with superior sunlight visibility, and the 101" Color-Conversion-Based AM-MicroLED Free Tiling Wall, featuring high-definition, color conversion-based display technology ideal for large-scale immersive environments.

CarUX will present its industry-first 9.6" Micro-LED AR Windshield Reflective Solution (WRS), which seamlessly projects navigation and dashboard data with distortion-free clarity, enhancing safety and engagement. The InvisiView- Transparent Leather Display and InvisiView- 55" LID with Carbon Fiber Texture harmonize vibrant imaging with luxury aesthetics. Additional innovations include the Smart Privacy 12.3" Display, which offers shared and private viewing modes to reduce driver distraction, the AI-powered Camera Behind Display (CBD) for discreet driver monitoring, and the third-generation 34" Active MiniLED Automotive Display, boasting a slim design, high color saturation (NTSC 115%), and CSP LED tech.

Together, Innolux and CarUX are redefining urban and automotive experiences, integrating safety, design, interactivity, and innovation to shape the next generation of smart living.

Video clips on Innolux's exclusive products and technologies:

Information on Innolux's participation in SID Display Week 2025

Date: May 13 (Tuesday) to May 15 (Thursday), 2025

Time:

May 13, from 10:30 to 18:30

May 14, from 09:00 to 17:00

May 15, from 09:00 to 14:00

Exhibition Location: San Jose McEnery Convention Center, San Jose, California, USA

Booth Number: 828

