Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Freenet AGM Approves Record Dividend Per Share Of EUR 1.97


2025-05-13 02:08:36
freenet AGM approves record dividend per share of EUR 1.97

  • freenet increases dividend per share by 11.3% to EUR 1.97 (prior year: EUR 1.77)
  • Dividend yield 1 stands at 7.2% (prior year: 7.0 %)
  • Other agenda items adopted by a large majority

Büdelsdorf, 13 May 2025 - At the Annual General Meeting of freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] on 13 May 2025 in Hamburg, a majority of 99.93 % voted in favour of the proposed dividend of EUR 1.97 per share, of which EUR 0.12 is attributable to a one-off effect from the sale of IP addresses. A total of EUR 234.1 million (prior year: EUR 210.4 million) will be distributed to freenet shareholders for the past financial year. This represents an increase of 11.3% in dividends per share compared to the prior year and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The payment date is 16 May 2025.

The dividend will be distributed this year with a partial deduction of capital gains tax. More than 60% (EUR 1.21) of the dividend per share originates from the tax contribution account in accordance with Section 27 KStG. This portion of the dividend is therefore paid out without deduction of capital gains tax and solidarity surcharge. The other portion (EUR 0.76) is subject to the regular deduction of capital gains tax and solidarity surcharge in accordance with Section 20 (1) no. 1 EStG.

The Annual General Meeting also approved all other items on the agenda with a large majority. A total of 42.81 % (first attendance including postal votes) of the registered share capital of freenet AG was represented at the Annual General Meeting.

Further information on the 2025 Annual General Meeting, including the detailed voting results, is available at fn/agm .

1The dividend yield is calculated from the dividend per share in relation to the closing price (Xetra) of the freenet share at the end of 2024.

