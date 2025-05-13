Interim Report January - March 2025
|
EQS-News: Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ)
/ Key word(s): Interim Report
Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (publ.)
559153-6510
Interim Report January - March 2025
Please find attached Interim Report as PDF.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact ... or visit .
13.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment