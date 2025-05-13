IVU Traffic Technologies AG Expands Its Business Areas With The Founding Of A New Subsidiary: IVU.Solutions Gmbh

EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

IVU Traffic Technologies AG expands its business areas with the founding of a new subsidiary: IVU GmbH

13.05.2025 / 17:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IVU Traffic Technologies AG expands its business areas with the founding of a new subsidiary: IVU GmbH. The company specialises in the development of custom software that is precisely tailored to the needs of individual transport operators.



The standard software IVU meets the requirements of transport operators all over the world and supports them in the digitalisation of their processes. Nevertheless, there are cases in which specific customisations are required, such as interfaces to third-party systems or the development of supplementary modules. With the launch of IVU GmbH, IVU is expanding its range of services to cover these individual needs, too. The new subsidiary develops customised software solutions, drawing on IVU's many years of IT expertise.



"With IVU, we offer our customers customised software solutions that are perfectly tailored to their specific requirements and optimally complement our standard software," says Perry Prust, Managing Director of IVU GmbH. "We are utilising our in-depth expertise in public transport as well as our many years of experience in developing the IVU and numerous IT projects. With this expertise, we can develop individual software for our customers which, together with the IVU products, offers a fully integrated solution."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG

