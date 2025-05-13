IVU Traffic Technologies AG Expands Its Business Areas With The Founding Of A New Subsidiary: IVU.Solutions Gmbh
The standard software IVU meets the requirements of transport operators all over the world and supports them in the digitalisation of their processes. Nevertheless, there are cases in which specific customisations are required, such as interfaces to third-party systems or the development of supplementary modules. With the launch of IVU GmbH, IVU is expanding its range of services to cover these individual needs, too. The new subsidiary develops customised software solutions, drawing on IVU's many years of IT expertise.
"With IVU, we offer our customers customised software solutions that are perfectly tailored to their specific requirements and optimally complement our standard software," says Perry Prust, Managing Director of IVU GmbH. "We are utilising our in-depth expertise in public transport as well as our many years of experience in developing the IVU and numerous IT projects. With this expertise, we can develop individual software for our customers which, together with the IVU products, offers a fully integrated solution."
