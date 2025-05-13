Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

IVU Traffic Technologies AG Expands Its Business Areas With The Founding Of A New Subsidiary: IVU.Solutions Gmbh


2025-05-13 02:08:34
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
IVU Traffic Technologies AG expands its business areas with the founding of a new subsidiary: IVU GmbH
13.05.2025 / 17:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IVU Traffic Technologies AG expands its business areas with the founding of a new subsidiary: IVU GmbH. The company specialises in the development of custom software that is precisely tailored to the needs of individual transport operators.

The standard software IVU meets the requirements of transport operators all over the world and supports them in the digitalisation of their processes. Nevertheless, there are cases in which specific customisations are required, such as interfaces to third-party systems or the development of supplementary modules. With the launch of IVU GmbH, IVU is expanding its range of services to cover these individual needs, too. The new subsidiary develops customised software solutions, drawing on IVU's many years of IT expertise.

"With IVU, we offer our customers customised software solutions that are perfectly tailored to their specific requirements and optimally complement our standard software," says Perry Prust, Managing Director of IVU GmbH. "We are utilising our in-depth expertise in public transport as well as our many years of experience in developing the IVU and numerous IT projects. With this expertise, we can develop individual software for our customers which, together with the IVU products, offers a fully integrated solution."

13.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at

Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 85906-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 85906-111
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE0007448508
WKN: 744850
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2136706

End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN13052025004691010666ID1109544224

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search