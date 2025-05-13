ASEZA Reports JD10.7 Million In Revenue Through March

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, May 13 (Petra) -- The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) recorded JD10.7 million in revenue by the end of March, with expenditures totaling JD11.8 million, according to financial indicators released by the authority on Monday.The figures, announced by Tareq Al-Khawalda, Director of ASEZA's Financial Affairs Directorate, reflect what he described as sound financial management and a commitment to transparency. Current expenditures stood at more than JD10.6 million, while capital expenditures reached JD1.2 million.Speaking during a meeting chaired by ASEZA Chief Commissioner Nayef Al-Fayez, Al-Khawalda highlighted that the authority had completed testing its new financial system and issued a draft version of its 2024 final accounts. Coordination is ongoing with the external auditor to complete the auditing process, he added. The 2024 fiscal year was closed with no deficit, and the 2025–2028 budget allocations have been finalized.The financial team processed 36 settlement entries totaling over JD29 million and reconciled accounts with affiliated companies. Inventory balances were verified against actual stock reports, and financial closing requirements were completed.In asset and guarantee management, the authority audited fixed assets, extended 136 guarantees, canceled 74 guarantees and 73 checks, and liquidated four guarantees worth over JD8,000 as part of efforts to tighten financial oversight.The cash and settlement unit recorded more than 12,000 financial transactions, with combined deposits and withdrawals exceeding JD23 million. ASEZA also tested the efficiency of its new Oracle financial system, uploading over 13,200 banking transactions and producing daily cash flow reports.The administrative accounting division worked to align project data with the new system and processed more than 3,300 procurement requests and 25 commitment documents, in line with the approved budget.In the area of receivables and obligations, the authority issued 1,744 checks worth JD20.7 million. The use of digital payment tools through the "Fawateercom" platform contributed to increased collection efficiency. Building and land tax collections, including both current and overdue payments, amounted to JD1.3 million, while fines collected totaled JD19,300.Meanwhile, the taxpayer services division processed more than 6,000 inquiries, 548 clearance requests, and updated the records of nearly 3,500 taxpayers. The appraisal division completed 2,000 transactions during the same period.Al-Khawalda said the financial results and operational milestones point to an advanced financial and administrative model based on spending discipline and digital infrastructure upgrades, in support of Aqaba's broader development goals.