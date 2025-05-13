Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Industry Minister, Iraqi Counterpart Talk Enhancing Cooperation

2025-05-13 02:03:51
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, May 13 (Petra) -- Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah and Iraqi Minister of Industry and Minerals Khaled Najm discussed cooperation across multiple sectors and maximise mutual opportunities with a focus on the industrial sector.
The discussions took place on the sidelines of the Arab Economic and Social Council meetings, which concluded in Baghdad on Tuesday.
Qudah emphasised the need to accelerate efforts to boost bilateral trade, address existing challenges and encourage private sector initiatives in both countries to establish joint investment projects, leveraging the available opportunities in Jordan and Iraq.
The two ministers reviewed the progress of the joint economic city project, highlighting the importance of attracting a developer to expedite its implementation and ensure timely development.

