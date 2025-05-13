403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Industry Minister, Iraqi Counterpart Talk Enhancing Cooperation
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 13 (Petra) -- Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah and Iraqi Minister of Industry and Minerals Khaled Najm discussed cooperation across multiple sectors and maximise mutual opportunities with a focus on the industrial sector.
The discussions took place on the sidelines of the Arab Economic and Social Council meetings, which concluded in Baghdad on Tuesday.
Qudah emphasised the need to accelerate efforts to boost bilateral trade, address existing challenges and encourage private sector initiatives in both countries to establish joint investment projects, leveraging the available opportunities in Jordan and Iraq.
The two ministers reviewed the progress of the joint economic city project, highlighting the importance of attracting a developer to expedite its implementation and ensure timely development.
Amman, May 13 (Petra) -- Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah and Iraqi Minister of Industry and Minerals Khaled Najm discussed cooperation across multiple sectors and maximise mutual opportunities with a focus on the industrial sector.
The discussions took place on the sidelines of the Arab Economic and Social Council meetings, which concluded in Baghdad on Tuesday.
Qudah emphasised the need to accelerate efforts to boost bilateral trade, address existing challenges and encourage private sector initiatives in both countries to establish joint investment projects, leveraging the available opportunities in Jordan and Iraq.
The two ministers reviewed the progress of the joint economic city project, highlighting the importance of attracting a developer to expedite its implementation and ensure timely development.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment