Seventeen Palestinian Children Return To Gaza After Completing Treatment In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 13 (Petra) – Seventeen Palestinian children, accompanied by their families, returned to the Gaza Strip on Tuesday via the King Hussein Bridge after completing treatment in Jordanian hospitals as part of the "Jordanian Medical Corridor" initiative, launched by the Kingdom to provide urgent medical aid to Palestinians in the besieged Strip.The children were part of the first batch evacuated on March 4 through coordinated land and air efforts by the Jordan Armed Forces, in collaboration with the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health.All 17 children have fully recovered following specialized medical care in Jordan. Another 12 children from the same group are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals across the Kingdom, receiving ongoing medical attention and follow-up.The children's families expressed their profound gratitude to His Majesty King Abdullah II and the Jordan Armed Forces, praising the humanitarian initiative that brought hope to families struggling amid the war and the severe shortage of medical services in Gaza.This initiative is one of several launched by Jordan since the start of the war on Gaza, aimed at easing the humanitarian suffering of the Palestinian people. These efforts include the deployment of field hospitals, dispatch of medical and food aid convoys, and evacuation of children and wounded individuals requiring advanced medical treatment unavailable in Gaza.