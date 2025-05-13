403
US President Arrives In Saudi Arabia As Part Of GCC Tour
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump arrived on Tuesday in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on a state visit, as part of a GCC tour that also includes Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
HRH Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, welcomed President Trump at King Khalid International Airport.
The visit will include official talks aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and addressing key regional and international issues of mutual interest.
