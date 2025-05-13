Scottsmiracle-Gro Partners With Farm-To-Schools Program In Columbus: Beyond Your Typical Classroom

MENAFN - 3BL) In part two of this three part series, we explore how in 2018, Columbus City Schools (CCS) partnered with Ohio State University Extension to develop a guidebook. The guidebook was shared with 46 CCS teachers who gave feedback about the guidebook. Scotts Miracle-Gro and Scotts Miracle Gro Foundation helped gather the supplies for the experience.

Our purpose to GroMoreGood takes many forms. One of those special moments happened with Columbus City Schools in Ohio, where the magic of a single idea blossomed beyond its original intent and became something bigger, something greater. The growth journey of the Columbus City Schools program epitomizes GroMoreGood. A new generation of kids is developing a lifelong connection to the earth.

The idea

Early in her career, school teacher Katie Young had a writing assignment for her students that was based on a simple question: Do you know where food comes from? Not one of the students answered that it comes from the earth. Katie knew this had to change.

In 2018, the Columbus City Schools Farm to School program was born in partnership with ScottsMiracle-Gro, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and The Ohio State University Extension. Teachers were given tools and Miracle-Gro supplies to teach kids how to create, tend to and harvest gardens full of fresh vegetables.

Starting to grow

The initial group of teachers embraced the program, and students did, too. Soon, more schools and teachers were brought into the program, and it started delivering results that exceeded all original expectations.

Benefits beyond expectations

Students experienced mental health benefits from touching the dirt and taking care of the plants on a regular basis.

High school students talked about the therapeutic aspect of gardening and the way working with plants brought them a sense of peace.

Another group of students created ways to invite the community to participate in the gardens, which went beyond the classroom.

While elementary school students discovered that fresh foods are delicious, sometimes on their own and sometimes when added to a smoothie or pizza!

Read more about ScottsMiracle-Gro and the partnership with the Columbus City Schools.

Watch the video here .

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at .