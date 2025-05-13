New Location, Same Vision: Higg Index Resources Now Available At Cascale

MENAFN - 3BL) Cascale has launched a new website that will serve as the new home for key Higg Index resources previously housed on howtohigg. This transition is part of a broader effort to streamline information, improve access, and enhance the user experience for Cascale members and Higg Index users.

The Higg Index is a suite of five tools that assess and measure the social and environmental performance of the consumer goods value chain and the environmental impacts of products. Cascale owns and develops the Higg Index, which is exclusively available on Worldly, the industry's leading sustainability data insights platform. Howtohigg has been a trusted resource for Higg Index technical materials, and the content remains available to all Higg Index users on the Cascale's website at href="" cascal .

The website update reflects Cascale's ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, user-informed resources. Feedback from members and users has played a central role in shaping the transition strategy, reinforcing the organization's dedication to providing accessible, effective information for sustainability measurement and improvement.

The new website provides the same Higg Index technical guidance, methodologies, training videos, and support materials, while improving the user experience through more seamless navigation and a modernized site design. Additional platform guidance and Worldly-specific information will be found on Worldly's Training and Support site.

Cascale and Worldly remain aligned in their support of Cascale members, Higg Index users, and stakeholders throughout the transition. While Cascale will host and maintain the new website, Worldly will continue to enhance the user experience on its platform. To maintain clarity and continuity, a redirect will be set up on howtohigg to direct users to the appropriate new locations.