Security Highlight: Introducing The Next-Generation Embedded Security Testbench

MENAFN - 3BL) Semiconductors today are defined by three key trends: faster performance, smaller footprints, and richer functionality. Modern processors reach record clock speeds, while 3nm technology packs billions of transistors into minimal space. These advancements also introduce unprecedented feature complexity, particularly in specialized industries.

This evolution shows no signs of slowing. The semiconductor market reached $697 billion in 2024, fueled by the continuous wave of innovation and research worldwide (source: Deloitte ).

As technology advances, so do the capabilities of potential attackers. Methods that are expensive and complex today are likely to become more accessible and affordable within the next five to seven years. This creates a particular challenge for products with longer lifecycles.

Consider automotive systems: vehicles designed now may not reach the market for years and often remain in service for a decade or over. How can you test today's chips to ensure they withstand the security threats of 2035 and beyond?

Hardware security underpins all other security features and is vital for digital trust. A single compromised physical component can undermine every other layer, with devastating consequences. Hardware security, therefore, focuses on protecting devices at the physical layer.

For those in the field, this reality reinforces an essential truth: security testing never stops. Device security testing incorporates two fundamental methodologies-also used in real attacks:



Side Channel Analysis (SCA) : Identifies vulnerabilities by analyzing information leaked through physical channels like power consumption or electromagnetic emissions. Fault Injection (FI) : Deliberately introduces controlled faults to bypass security mechanisms or reveal protected data.

These techniques are essential across industries, from automotive systems to IoT devices, aerospace technology, and consumer electronics.

The Next-Generation Embedded Security Testbench

Riscure Security Solutions, recently acquired by Keysight, is a recognized developer of hardware and software security testing solutions with more than 20 years of experience in device security research. We have pioneered advanced techniques in hardware security testing and provided customers with complete solutions for building cutting-edge security testing environments. Recently, we introduced the DS1050A Next-Generation Embedded Security Testbench , marking a significant step in expanding our security portfolio.

The DS1050A offers a comprehensive hardware and software solution that integrates specialized, PXI-based modules for automated security testing. It supports both Side Channel Analysis (SCA) and Fault Injection (FI) test methods within a single, scalable environment. PXI, an industry-leading standard backed by more than 60 vendors, allows you to easily expand functionality with additional modules or third-party products as security needs evolve.

The DS1050A architecture drastically reduces setup time, so you can focus on executing tests and analyzing results. Because security testing is an on-going process, the platform delivers reliable, repeatable results–facilitated by clutter-free test environments that enable straightforward re-testing to uncover potential vulnerabilities.

The DS1050A accelerates every phase of security testing-from setup to analysis-while offering unrivaled precision to detect even the most subtle threats.

Future-Proof Your Security Strategy

In an environment where both chip technology and security threats constantly evolve, point-in-time testing is not enough. You need a flexible, powerful platform that adapts to emerging challenges.

The Next-Generation Embedded Security Testbench represents is more than a testing solution–it's a strategic investment in security. Its modular design, industry-leading performance, and comprehensive testing capabilities give you the foundation to address today's security demands while preparing for tomorrow's threats.

Learn More about the Next-Generation Embedded Security Testbench here .